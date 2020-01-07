Whitney Way Thore and Her Fiancé Share How Much They Weigh: ‘I Need a Man to Know’

Whitney Way Thore wants to make sure she’s not holding anything back in her relationships.

The sixth season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life starts as Thore, 35, is testing the waters of a new relationship with her now-fiancé Chase Severino. The two flirt and set up a date in this exclusive clip from the show’s premiere, but Thore, knowing that her weight has been an issue romantically in the past, brings it up first as they lie together in a hammock.

“How much do you even weigh?” she asks Severino. “Hold on, let me try to guess because I have no concept of what like, normal people weigh. Like, you weigh 200 lbs.?”

“200 on the dot,” he tells her.

Thore, who has fought body shaming for most of her life while dealing with polycystic ovarian syndrome, then tells a hesitant Severino to guess her weight.

“I have no idea,” he says. “Don’t make me guess that.”

“No go ahead!” she says. “I’m not offended. Guess.”

Severino starts at 250 lbs., and Thore tells him to go up. He eventually lands on 330 lbs. which she says is right.

“I would not have guessed that, ever,” he says.

“This is so nice and unexpected, but yeah, I kind of just have to come out with what I’m working with,” Thore says to the camera in a side interview. “Like, yes, I’m 330 lbs., yes I had to check weight limits, because I need a man to know what he’s getting into, and Chase seems pretty unfazed, so…”

The two then talk about breweries in their area of North Carolina, and make plans to visit a cider brewery. But Thore asks if they should invite Ryan Andreas, her NoBS Active business partner who introduced her to Severino.

Thore and Severino then awkwardly try to feel out if the other wants their cider plans to be a date, before Severino just tells her: “I would love for it to just be us two, to go to the cider brewery.”

“Oh my god,” Thore responds, laughing.

It all ends well though — they’re now happily engaged!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.