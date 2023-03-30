How 'White Lotus' ' Meghann Fahy Maintains Her Health During Her Big Year: 'I'm Huge on Therapy'

Meghann Fahy is keeping a clear head amid a busy year.

The White Lotus breakout star, 32, tells PEOPLE that mental health comes "first and foremost."

"I'm huge on therapy, so that's always a part of my life," says Fahy, adding of her physical wellness: "I drink lemon water in the morning. That's kind of how I start my day because I think that's just a good way to kick things off."

She notes that she likes to "stay pretty active" outdoors by jogging, hiking and doing yoga.

"So, I'm definitely out in the elements, which is why my allergy medication is such an important part of that routine because it enables me to be as active as I want to be without suffering," Fahy explains of her partnership with long-lasting nasal spray Astepro for their Feel Sexy Fast campaign.

Fahy has suffered from seasonal allergies for "my entire life in a way that is truly debilitating," adding: "When you actually cannot stop sneezing, you kind of want to die. It's miserable."

Astepro

According to a study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January, more than a quarter (25.7%) of adults suffer from seasonal allergies, which also affects nearly one in five (18.5%) children.

"If things go wrong, I have this backup," she says of Astepro, noting that it's steroid-free and begins working in 30 minutes. "So it's just good peace of mind to just know that it works as quickly as it does."

The Bold Type alum, who made her Broadway debut in Next to Normal back in 2010, explains that her allergies can also be "really tricky" while singing live or acting on location, when she rarely knows in what kind of environment she'll be filming.

HBO

"And if you can't get hold of your allergies, you just suffer or slow production down, which is always very expensive," adds Fahy.

She "luckily" didn't have that issue while filming season 2 of HBO's White Lotus in Italy, for which she won her first SAG Award last month for her performance as Daphne Sullivan.

RELATED VIDEO: Theo James and Meghann Fahy Joke About Their Characters' "Incredibly Healthy Marriage" in Season 2 of The White Lotus

Fahy did, however, have an interesting wellness journey with Plaza, 38, who starred opposite her as Harper Spiller and previously recounted "tripping" on psychedelic mushrooms with her costar while filming the series.

Theo James and Meghann Fahy Joke About Their Characters' "Incredibly Healthy Marriage" in Season 2 of 'The White Lotus'

"We microdosed the mushrooms, so we weren't really tripping on mushrooms," clarifies Fahy. "But we did have a really funny day that day. We did go on a hike and we did get lost. It was a blast, it was great."