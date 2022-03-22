With the $15 billion funding package for COVID-19 currently stalled in Congress, Biden administration officials said that they won’t be able to provide a second booster shot for free

White House Says They're Out of Funding to Pay for Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose for All Americans

The White House says that they're out of funding to pay for a potential fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for all Americans, as the $15 billion spending package remains stalled in Congress.

The Biden administration has already purchased enough doses for Americans over 65 and children under 5, if both groups become eligible for a fourth dose and the start of their vaccination series, respectively, officials told the Washington Post. But beyond that, they have been unable to secure more doses due to a lack of funding, and risk losing out on them as other countries buy them up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Right now, we don't have enough money for fourth doses, if they're called for," White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told former COVID-19 advisor Andy Slavitt on an upcoming episode of his podcast, In The Bubble With Andy Slavitt, recorded Monday and shared with the Post. "We don't have the funding, if we were to need a variant-specific vaccine in the future."

The lack of money is due to Congress eliminating the proposed $15 billion for the White House's COVID-19 program — which supplies free testing, treatments and vaccinations — in the larger government spending bill that passed two week ago that President Joe Biden signed into law last Tuesday.

White House officials had urged Congress to include the funding in the spending bill to stay on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as a new wave threatens to hit in the next few weeks. Without the money, senior administration officials said in a letter to Congress that they will not be able to buy enough booster shots, new vaccines and antiviral pills, and will run out of funding for monoclonal antibody treatments.

"With cases rising abroad, scientific and medical experts have been clear that in the next couple of months we could see rising cases of COVID-19 here in the United States as well. Waiting to provide funding until we're in a surge will be too late," wrote Shalanda Young, the acting director of the Office of Management, along with Zients.

Democrats had said that they would instead work to pass a standalone bill for the COVID-19 program, but that has yet to happen, and Senate Republicans are asking first for detailed accounting of prior spending on COVID-19 packages.

RELATED VIDEO: Here are Some Myth-Busting Facts About COVID-19 Vaccines

Currently, only immunocompromised Americans are able to get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for added protection against the virus. Last week, Moderna and Pfizer requested approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin allowing those 65 and older to get a second booster shot, but that has yet to be decided.

The lack of funding comes as health experts warn of a likely surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases as the highly-contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 starts to spread. Young and Zients also warned in their letter to Congress that without this funding, they won't be able to prepare for future COVID-19 variants.

"With reduced capability to perform adequate surveillance, the country will be prone to being 'blindsided' by future variants," Young and Zients wrote.