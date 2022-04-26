The Biden Administration is preparing to introduce new plans to make Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment pill Paxlovid easily accessible

White House Officials Say Pfizer's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Will Be 'Widely Available' Soon

The Biden Administration is preparing to introduce new plans for Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment pill Paxlovid to be made "widely available," Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, announced on Twitter.

"Months ago, Paxlovid was scarce. With lots of work, this is no longer the case," Jha wrote. "Over the next week, you'll hear a lot more about what the Biden Administration is doing to make Pax widely available and easily accessible to all Americans."

"What are we working on? A lot more places where Pax will be available including more test-to-treat, education for providers to use it more regularly for eligible patients, and more," he continued. "Paxlovid is extraordinarily effective at preventing bad outcomes. We're getting it out to the American people."

The Test to Treat initiative was launched last month in order to give Americans easy access to COVID treatment, with "one-stop sites" to get tested for COVID-19 and then be prescribed with free oral antiviral medications.

Last month, 35 manufacturers around the world signed on to produce the generic version of Paxlovid. The tablet has shown the capacity to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death for high-risk adults with COVID-19 by 89%.

In November, the Food and Drug Administration granted Paxlovid emergency use authorization for use in patients age 12 or older who are at a high risk of developing severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions.

Production of the generic version will help citizens in 95 low and middle income counties have access to a more affordable version of the Pfizer COVID-19 treatment pill, says Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a United Nations-backed nonprofit.

"We have established a comprehensive strategy in partnership with worldwide governments, international global health leaders and global manufacturers to help ensure access to our oral COVID-19 treatment for patients in need around the world," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer per the news release.

Production of the generic pills will "play a critical role to help ensure that people everywhere, particularly those living in the poorest parts of the world, have equitable access to an oral treatment option against COVID-19."

Each pack of Paxlovid contains 30 tablets taken over the course of five days. According to Yale Medicine, the pill is effective against the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant.

Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist, Scott Roberts, believes the pill "shows clear benefit."