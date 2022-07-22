Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a board-certified OB/GYN, tells PEOPLE that a child’s pelvis is not fully grown or able to handle the impact of childbirth

When Girls Under 15 Experience Childbirth, the Consequences to Their Bodies Can Be Devastating

Earlier this month, an OB-GYN revealed that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old victim of sexual assault who was forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade, sparking a national debate on whether a child should have to carry out a pregnancy.

Many health experts have detailed the possible traumatic consequences that can occur to a young girl's body if they have to experience childbirth.

Adolescent mothers reportedly face higher risks of eclampsia, puerperal endometritis, and systemic infections than older women, and babies of adolescent mothers face higher risks of low birth weight, preterm delivery and severe neonatal conditions.

Dr. Ashok Dyalchand, who has worked heavily with pregnant adolescent girls for 40 years, told The New York Times that pregnant girls typically "have long labor, obstructed labor, the fetus bears down on the bladder and on the urethra," which can cause pelvic inflammatory disease or the rupture of tissue between the vagina and the bladder and rectum.

At least 777,000 girls under the age of 15 give birth each year in developing regions, according to the World Health Organization.

"It is a pathetic state particularly for girls who are less than 15 years of age," said Dyalchand, head of the Institute of Health Management Pachod, a public health organization serving marginalized communities in central India. "The complications, the morbidity and the mortality are much higher in girls under 15 than girls 16 to 19 although 16 to 19 has a mortality twice as high as women 20 and above."

One critical health issue these young mothers face is that their pelvis is too small to birth even a small fetus.

Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a board-certified OB/GYN at Yale University School of Medicine, and a member of PEOPLE's Health Squad, tells PEOPLE that there are multiple physical and psychological issues that can arise.

"Physically she is nowhere near reaching adulthood — the pelvis is not fully grown and the incidence of requiring a Cesarean section is significantly higher in the very young women," she explains, noting that typically the baby is too big to get out. "And then she may need future Cesarean sections."

"You have a child herself dealing with a pregnancy. Her own body, which had been experiencing all sorts of changes, is now experiencing even more changes and she is nowhere near emotionally competent to deal with the psychological issues of normal adolescence on top of all the new issues of pregnancy," Minkin adds. "Pregnancy can be tough to deal with for a 24 or 34-year-old woman, let alone a 10-year-old child."

Another major complication seen in very young women with their first child is a high incidence of preeclampsia, Minkin adds, which is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality in the U.S. and around the world.

Preeclampsia, also known as toxemia, is a pregnancy condition that can cause serious complications and is characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys. When preeclampsia isn't controlled, the mother can seize and the fetus can die, Minkin says.

Dr. Shershah Syed, a gynecologist and expert on maternal mortality in Pakistan, told the Times that the "mental torture she will go through" is immeasurable.

"In normal physiology a 10-year-old child is not supposed to be pregnant. The point is, she's a child and the child cannot deliver a child, she's not ready," Syed told the outlet. "They go to labor for three days, four days, five days, and after that labor, usually the baby is dead."