When a Sibling Sexually Abuses a Sibling: What to Know

Kids are naturally curious about bodies, and not all instances of touching or showing need to raise an alarm. But it can be difficult for parents to understand the difference between playful exploration and sexual abuse by a sibling, which experts believe is the most common form of sexual abuse in the home.

"If something normal is happening, like playing doctor, or 'you show me yours,' that might happen once or twice, and there will be giggling or laughing. It's motivated by curiosity," says Brad Watts, a Knoxville, Tenn.,-based therapist who works with families affected by Sibling Sexual Abuse, or SSA. Watts is the author of Sibling Sexual Abuse: A Guide for Confronting America's Silent Epidemic, one of the few books on the subject, which is explored in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

There's a big distinction between that sort of innocent play and abuse, he says. "Sexual acts are considered abusive when there is a power differential between the two participants — in a lot of cases, you are going to see a large age difference, but that doesn't have to exist," says Watts. "And there is manipulation or coercion to engage in sexual acts that go beyond normal exploration to include oral or genital contact. When it's motivated by sexual gratification, there will be shame and secrecy."

If a parent discovers their children engaged in lighthearted exploration, "don't be afraid to address these normal occurrences," Watts says. "It can be a risk factor if families don't talk about these issues or if it's treated as something horrible. It's normal to have questions, and it's a good opportunity to have age-appropriate conversations."

If, however, abuse is a factor, both the abuser and the victim will need to seek professional help.

Often, among the children Watts treats, the abusive behavior begins after a child has gotten hooked on pornography "mainly on phones," he says. "Phones are a huge issue."

The average age when a child seeks out pornography for the first time is 10, he says, but often parents don't talk to their children about sex until they are 13 or 14. "Kids have these questions and they're not coming to their parents or caregivers — they're going to pornography," Watts says. "Then they see these violent acts and they want to act them out. They think, 'Who will let me do this? I can persuade or force my little sister or my little brother.'"

The good news is "once these kids get into treatment, we can get through to them," Watts says. "The prospects of them going on and not having any sexual behavioral problems is incredibly high. It's completely different than with adult offenders." Children and adolescents who go through a specialized program have a 95 to 98% success rate, he says: "They can move forward and turn their lives around."

With reporting from Abby Roedel

For more information, or if your family is affected by SSA and needs support or resources, go to: Siblingsexualtrauma.com