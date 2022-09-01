What to Know About the Cold and Flu as Health Experts Predict the Worst Season in Years

After more than two years of unprecedentedly low flu case numbers — thanks to COVID-19 restrictions that made exposure to all viruses less likely — health experts are expecting the flu to return with a vengeance this season.

Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, answers our questions on what to expect and how to stay healthy.

PEOPLE: How severe will the upcoming flu season be?

Dr. Russo: "The projection is that this season is going to be much more severe than the last two. Australia is currently experiencing a significant flu season and also experiencing COVID, so it's clear the two viruses can coexist. There's concern now that our behavior is in pre-pandemic mode — people are traveling, restrictions are down — and the flu is going to show up in a population that really hasn't been exposed for the last two years, so there's waning immunity. There's a high likelihood that this year we're going to have a lot more cases."

PEOPLE: Will there also be an increase in cases of the common cold?

Dr. Russo: "Cases of other respiratory infections such as the 'common cold' may also rise this season because of changes in behavior and increased indoor gatherings as the weather cools. However, it's also possible that colds may decrease. COVID and/or the flu viruses may out- compete the cold viruses, thereby resulting in fewer colds but not necessarily fewer respiratory infections overall."

Patient receiving a vaccination. Getty

PEOPLE: What are common symptoms of the flu?

Dr. Russo: "It's a respiratory virus, so headache, muscle or joint aches, fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough. But influenza is a potentially lethal virus, and it should not be underestimated. In more serious cases, you could develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, dizziness, lightheadedness, confusion and chest pain — all of which are also common with COVID. Testing is really the only way to differentiate between the flu and COVID."

PEOPLE: How can people stay safe this cold/flu season?

Dr. Russo: "Get vaxxed to the max with COVID and flu vaccines. The flu is a lethal disease that kills each year and a vaccination goes a long way to prevent that. Vaccines are imperfect but they are safe and they do significantly decrease hospitalizations and deaths. The combination of vaccinations and judicious mask use is going to hopefully minimize the impact of the flu."

PEOPLE: When should you get vaccinated?

Dr. Russo: "A fifth COVID vaccine should be available mid September to early October. And the influenza vaccine ideally should be received before Halloween to make sure that you have protection before flu season shows up, which is always unpredictable."