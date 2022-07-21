President Biden is experiencing "very mild" COVID symptoms and is taking Paxlovid

What to Know About Paxlovid, the Antiviral Drug That President Biden Is Taking for COVID

President Joe Biden has COVID and is taking medication to prevent serious illness.

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

Biden, 79, is experiencing runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening, according to a statement from his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

"The President is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do," said the statement. "Early use of Paxlovid in this case provides additional protection against severe disease."

Paxlovid is an oral antiviral medication that prevents high-risk patients from becoming too sick and requiring hospitalization. The drug is available with a prescription from a health care provider or from a pharmacist, and should be taken within five days of developing symptoms. The dosage is three pills, twice a day, for five days, or a total of 30 pills.

The tablet has shown the capacity to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death for high-risk adults with COVID-19 by 89%.

Earlier this month, the FDA authorized pharmacists across the United States to prescribe Pfizer's antiviral treatment pill to eligible patients.

Individuals who test positive for COVID and want to determine their eligibility to take Paxlovid can bring a list of their current medications and health records detailing kidney or liver problems to their pharmacist for review.

Patients with reduced kidney function may require a lower dose of Paxlovid, per the FDA.

The FDA first granted Paxlovid emergency use authorization in December 2021 for use in patients age 12 or older who are at a high risk of developing severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions.

In March, 35 manufacturers around the world signed on to produce the generic version of Paxlovid.

Production of the generic version will help citizens in 95 low and middle income counties have access to a more affordable version of the Pfizer COVID-19 treatment pill, says Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a United Nations-backed nonprofit.