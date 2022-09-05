What to Know About Jane Fonda's Diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

The 84-year-old actress said she will complete six months of chemotherapy and is “handling the treatments quite well.”

By Eileen Finan
Published on September 5, 2022 03:34 PM
Jane Fonda attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021
Jane Fonda in February 2021 at the Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

More than 80,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma this year, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation — and on Friday, Jane Fonda revealed that she's among that number.

The 84-year-old Academy Award winner said in an Instagram message that she's begun undergoing chemotherapy and is "handling the treatments quite well."

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the seventh most common cancer affecting adults in the U.S. according to the LRF, begins in your lymphatic system, which is part of your body's immune system. Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, or NHL, is not a single type of cancer, but a group of closely related cancers, each impacting the body and responding to treatments differently. The white blood cells grow abnormally and can form tumors throughout the body.

Fonda has not shared the subtype of NHL she's been diagnosed with, (the World Health Organization says there are at least 86 different types) but the actress, who says her chemotherapy treatments will last six months, calls her form "very treatable" and says, "80 percent of people survive." "I feel lucky," she wrote.

According to the American Cancer Society, the overall 5-year relative survival rate for people with NHL is 73%, meaning that people with NHL are, on average, about 73% as likely as people who don't have that cancer to live for at least 5 years after being diagnosed. But survival rates can vary widely for different types and stages of lymphoma.

Due to her age, Fonda was at a higher risk for lymphoma (risk for all cancers increases for anyone over the age of 60), but the actress has long been an icon for a healthy lifestyle. But, she admits, "the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

RELATED VIDEO: Jane Fonda Reveals Her Luckiest Career Moment: 'It's Very Hard to Make a Comeback'

According to the LRF, common signs and symptoms of NHL can include swelling of the lymph nodes (which is often, but not always, painless), fever, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, and lack of energy. These symptoms alone don't predict NHL, but anyone whose symptoms last more than several weeks should see a doctor.

The Grace and Frankie star shared the news of her diagnosis on a Fire Drill Friday — a weekly protest Fonda leads in partnership with Greenpeace to push for climate action and an end to fossil fuels. The actress vowed that she "will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."

Related Articles
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda, 84, Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable' Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemo: 'I Feel Very Lucky'
Diane Keaton speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2019 The State of the Industry and STXfilms Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon); Jane Fonda attends the Women in Film Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, and Lexus at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF); Reese Witherspoon attends the "Where The Crawdads Sing" photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 07, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Diane Keaton, Reese Witherspoon and More Send Jane Fonda Well Wishes amid Cancer Diagnosis
Jennie Garth for Voltaren
Jennie Garth Was 'Shocked' by Osteoarthritis Diagnosis, Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have It
Philecia La'Bounty, denied a mammogram eight months before she was eventually diagnosed with breast cancer
Woman Told She Was Too Young for a Mammogram — 8 Months Later She Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer
Sarah Lee was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma
BBC Journalist, 29, Tells of 'Terrifying Surprise' After Mole Misdiagnosis Turns Out to Be Skin Cancer
Clea Shearer
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Launches Breast Cancer Research Fund While Undergoing Chemo
Laura Nuttall presents weather in cancer bucket list challenge
Terminally Ill Student Fulfills Bucket List Dream of Presenting TV Weather Forecast
Witney Carson
'DWTS' Witney Carson Says She Hid Cancer Diagnosis from Producers: 'I Was Embarrassed'
is Cured from Cancer after Groundbreaking Therapy 10 Years Ago
Teen Is Cured from Cancer After Groundbreaking Therapy: 'It's a Miracle I'm Alive'
Jeff Bridges Rollout
Jeff Bridges' Wife Susan Says She Told Doctors to 'Save His Life No Matter What' as He Battled COVID
people seeking therapy
What's the Difference Between Anxiety and Depression?
Mark Hoppus
Mark Hoppus Says He's 'Grateful' After Finishing Fifth Round of Chemotherapy for Cancer
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges Says He Feels 'Terrific' After Going into Remission Following Lymphoma Battle
Cameron Ayala and Kathy Bates
'BIP' 's Cam Ayala Teams Up with Kathy Bates to Raise Awareness for Lymphedema: 'My Lymphedema Sister'
mark hoppus
Blink 182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' to Be Back in a Music 'Mindset' After Cancer Battle
Mark Hoppus
Mark Hoppus Says He's Cancer-Free After Months of Chemotherapy: 'I Feel So Blessed'