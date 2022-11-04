Sharon Stone Had a Fibroid Tumor Removed — What to Know About Fibroids, Which Up to 80% of Women Develop

Earlier this week, Sharon Stone revealed she recently received a misdiagnosis that turned out to be a "large fibroid tumor" causing her severe pain.

The Specialist actress, 64, urged women to always get a second opinion from medical professionals after she underwent an "incorrect procedure" rather than being treated for a fibroid that needed removal.

PEOPLE spoke to Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a board-certified OB/GYN at Yale University School of Medicine, to discuss how likely it is for fibroids to go undetected and what women should know about the condition.

What Are Fibroids?

Fibroids are a painful condition where noncancerous growths form on the muscle wall of the uterus, Minkin, a member of PEOPLE's Health Squad, explains. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, they are relatively common — up to 80% of women develop them by the time they reach age 50 — and are most likely to occur in women in their 40s and early 50s.

Many women have uterine fibroids at some point during their life but don't realize it because most don't experience symptoms. For those who do, heavy menstrual bleeding, long periods, pelvic pain, frequent urination, constipation and back and leg pain are most common.

While they're not cancerous, they can become life-threatening if they're left untreated and grow to a size where they might impede or deform other organs. Although rare, fibroids can also interfere with pregnancy.

Are Fibroids Often Misdiagnosed?

"It would be very unusual for a large fibroid tumor to be missed on an exam in an average sized woman. It would also be very very unusual for a large fibroid tumor to be growing in a woman who is 64 years old," Minkin says of Stone's case, though she did not treat her. "Fibroids do not, in general, grow in post-menopausal women."

"So if a woman comes in with a new large pelvic mass, I would assume it has a significant possibility of being a tumor of the uterus (fibroids are benign, in general) and that it would need to be removed," she continues. "And a significantly enlarged uterus would be easily seen on an ultrasound — or even a CAT scan, although ultrasounds are usually better at looking at fibroids."

Minkin adds that if a patient, like Stone, is experiencing severe pain and seeking medical care, their healthcare provider should be doing a physical exam or radiology procedures, like an ultrasound or CAT scan, to evaluate for abnormalities.

How Are Fibroids Treated?

Though fibroids are typically noncancerous, it is important to manage the uterine growths. Women who don't experience symptoms may not need treatment, but should be examined regularly by their doctor. Treatment usually involves either medications or surgery.

Medications for uterine fibroids target hormones that regulate a patient's menstrual cycle, treating symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding and pelvic pressure. They don't eliminate fibroids, but may shrink them, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Traditional surgical procedures for fibroids include an abdominal myomectomy and a hysterectomy.

A myomectomy is an operation to remove fibroids while preserving the uterus. This is typically the option for women who are experiencing symptoms but want to have children in the future. While the procedure is very effective, there is a possibility for fibroids to re-grow on the uterus.

A hysterectomy is a surgery to remove the uterus, the only permanent solution to uterine fibroids. By removing the uterus, fibroids can't come back and symptoms should go away. A hysterectomy also ends a patient's ability to bear children.

Experts note that it's unclear what exactly causes uterine fibroids, but genetic and hormonal shifts, especially in estrogen and progesterone, seem to play a substantial role, according to the Mayo Clinic. They're also more common in women whose mother or sisters have had one.

In addition to Stone, other stars like Bethenny Frankel, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Martin, Sara Bareilles, Nischelle Turner, and Tiffany Cross have shared their experiences with fibroids.