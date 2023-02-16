What Is Frontotemporal Dementia? Everything to Know About Bruce Willis' Diagnosis

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday

By
Sheila Cosgrove Baylis
Sheila Cosgrove Baylis

Sheila Baylis is an Editor for PEOPLE's Health vertical; she contributes to print features and directs the digital Health team on stories ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to body image and women's health. She has a Master's Degree in Gender Studies.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 04:01 PM
Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jul 2018
Photo: Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his wife Emma Heming Willis shared via Instagram on Thursday.

Heming Willis, 44, explained that the 67-year-old actor's condition has worsened since the family first revealed his aphasia diagnosis last year.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," she wrote.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Frontotemporal dementia is an all-encompassing term for a group of brain disorders that threatens the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. This means that parts of these lobes atrophy, and the shrinking of these areas can cause speech issues, emotional problems and changes in personality.

Emma Heming Willis Shares Throwback Video to When She 'Fell Head Over Heels in Love' with Husband Bruce
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis in 2008. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty

Other symptoms can include loss of motor skills — problems walking, swallowing or muscle spasms. Symptoms tend to get worse over time.

The causes of FTD are largely unknown, but some genetic mutations have been linked to the disease. However, more than half of people with the condition have no family history of dementia. Patients typically begin to notice symptoms between 40 - 65 years of age, but it can affect people who are younger. It is the most common form of dementia for people under 60.

FTD is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's disease. There is no single test to diagnose the disease, so doctors must evaluate patients' reflexes, memory and problem solving skills among other health factors to come to a diagnosis. An estimated 50,000 to 60,000 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with an FTD disorder, according to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

There are currently no treatments or a cure for FTD, but medications may aid with the symptoms.

Heming Willis wrote that Bruce would want to share his struggle to help others.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," she said. "We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

Related Articles
Bruce Willis Photocall In Berlin
Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, His Wife Emma Reveals: 'Condition Has Progressed'
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' Family Says It's a 'Relief' to 'Finally Have a Clear Diagnosis' of His Condition
‘Bachelor’ star Megan Marx reveals rare, debilitating neurological diagnosis
'Bachelor' Star Megan Marx Talks Redoing Her Breast Implants and Coping with Her Neurological Disorder
Davenport Family rollout
Parents Raise $3 Million to Save Their Kids' Lives from Fatal Form of Dwarfism: 'We'd Do Anything'
Frances Musgrove with her son Justin
How This Mother Went to Extremes to Help Her Mentally Ill Son: 'He Knows He's Locked up Because of Mom'
Eric Smith Rollout
Schizophrenia Caused Eric Smith to Threaten His Mother's Life, but He Refused to Get Help — Here's Why
Benjamin Gilmer
Why This Doctor Is Still Fighting to Free a Killer from Prison a Year After He Was Pardoned
‘Bachelor’ star Megan Marx reveals rare, debilitating neurological diagnosis
'Bachelor' Star Megan Marx Diagnosed with Rare Neurological Disorder: 'Lots of Living to Do'
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome — Here's What to Know About the Rare Condition
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnVU1NFvRrl/. Bruce Willis Poses with Tallulah
Bruce Willis Poses with Daughter Tallulah in Silly 'High Drama' Snapshots — See the Photos!
Celine Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare, Incurable Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome
Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff-Person Syndrome
Bruce Willis
Aphasia Can Have Many Causes — an Expert Shares What to Know About This 'Complex' Condition
celine dion
Céline Dion Is a 'Picture of Resilience' amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Source
Bruce Willis
What Is Aphasia? All About Bruce Willis' Diagnosis
sage pirnie
Rhode Island Family Is Fundraising for a Cure for 2-Year-Old's Degenerative Disorder: 'Hard to Watch'
Bruce Willis; Emma Heming
Emma Heming Willis Thanks Fans 'from the Bottom of My Heart' Following Husband Bruce's Aphasia News