Brooklyn Decker Says 'Food Is There to Be Enjoyed': What She Eats in a Day

Brooklyn Decker isn’t shy about enjoying the foods that she likes.

The 31-year-old actress and co-founder of Finery, the first wardrobe-organization website, tells PEOPLE she dines out a lot because of the vibrant city she lives in with her husband Andy Roddick and their two kids, son Hank, 2, and daughter Stevie, 9 months.

“Austin is home to me and where most of my friends live so we eat out a lot,” she says. “Not only is there excellent food, but it’s a super social city as well.”

While Decker focuses on eating a variety of healthy foods and “flooding her system” with water, she says “if you want the cake, have the cake.”

“Food is there to be enjoyed, and the less you deny yourself what you want, the more you tend to make consistent wholesome choices,” she says.

Read on for a day of Decker's meals at some of her favorite restaurants in Austin.

Hydration

10 to 12 glasses of water

Breakfast

Scrambled eggs and cheese with crushed tortilla chips

Lunch

Restaurant: JOSEPHINE HOUSE

Rice bowl made with red rice, avocado, roasted veggies, arugula, poached egg and sweet pepper red chimichurri

Snack

Restaurant: CLARK’S OYSTER BAR

Shoestring french fries and ketchup

Dinner

Restaurant: UCHIKO

Fried brussels sprouts, Uchi salad, madai sushi and a Komaki roll

Dessert

Restaurant: AMY’S ICE CREAMS

“Tito’s the Dude” ice cream with Biscoff cookies

Total Calories:

1,834

The Verdict:

The 5’10” actress “has a great attitude about eating with joy instead of deprivation,” says dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. “Since she dines out for most meals, it’s important to order veggies at every restaurant meal.” Blatner suggests that when Decker isn’t eating out, she eat fewer processed foods and more superfoods, like kale and berries.

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat around 1,600 to 2,400 calories per day, and men eat between 2,000 and 3,000 calories per day.