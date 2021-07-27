Wentworth Miller Reveals Autism Diagnosis: 'This Isn't Something I'd Change'

Actor Wentworth Miller shared that he was diagnosed with autism last year, telling his followers, "being autistic is central to who I am"

Wentworth Miller is sharing his autism diagnosis with the world.

The Prison Break actor, 49, revealed on Instagram that he was diagnosed with autism as an adult last year, telling his followers, "This isn't something I'd change … immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated."

Along with a photo of a blank white square, Miller wrote, "This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal autism diagnosis. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long, flawed process in need of updating. IMO. I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old."

Miller noted that "access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy," admitting that his diagnosis was "a shock," but "not a surprise."

Autism Speaks defines autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as "a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication." According to the organization, signs of autism usually present around ages 2-3 years of age.

The actor stressed that while he was sharing his own experience, he didn't want to speak for the community as a whole. "I don't know enough about autism. (There's a lot to know.)," he wrote. "Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens.

"Meanwhile, I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for," he continued. "I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here. Have been (w/o realizing it)."

Directing his followers to resources, Miller pointed to the "numerous individuals sharing thoughtful + inspiring content on Instagram [and] TikTok" whom he praised for "unpacking terminology," "adding nuance," and "fighting stigma."

fox-prison-break-4 Wentworth Miller in Prison Break

"These creators (some quite young) speak to the relevant issues more knowledgeably/fluently than I can," he wrote. "(They've been schooling me as well.)"

Miller ended his message by thanking those who "consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years" and allowed him to "move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them."

The actor's followers flooded his post with positive comments, with one writing, "Wentworth you continue to impress me with your honesty and vulnerability in your life's journey."