Wendy Williams Shares Photo of Herself Receiving Lymphedema Treatment: '45 Min Every Day'

Wendy Williams is showing fans what her new reality looks like after being diagnosed with lymphedema earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the talk show host, 54, shared a photo of herself receiving her daily 45-minute treatment for the chronic condition as she lounged on a couch in a yellow robe.

While gazing out the window with her blonde hair covering her face, Williams wore thigh-high compression wraps on her legs and sat beside the large Flexitouch device with tubes used to stimulate the lymphatic system.

“Just Wendy with lymphedema machine. 45min every day. #lymphedema #flexitouch #gethelp,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

According to the Mayo Clinic, lymphedema is a chronic condition that causes swelling, usually in the arms or legs, when someone’s lymphatic system is compromised — such as when lymph nodes are damaged or removed, which can cause a blockage that creates the swelling.

As of right now, there is no cure, but can be managed with early diagnosis.

The photo comes just one week after the star, who previously took a lengthy hiatus due to health concerns, revealed on The Wendy Williams show that she had been diagnosed with lymphedema.

While talking about paparazzi shots that showed her swollen ankles on the July 8 show, Williams explained the reason behind their puffiness was due to her new health condition.

“Lymphedema, by the way, I’ve been diagnosed,” she told the audience. “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all.”

Williams reassured her fans that she was doing alright despite the new diagnosis and even joked that the machine that helps alleviate her swelling is a huge hit at parties.

“I’ve got it under control. If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine,” she explained. “I sit for 45 minutes a day. It’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it.”

The television personality recently returned to her hosting position in March, after taking a break to focus on her hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

In February, she announced that she was diagnosed with Graves’, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, in addition to thyroid issues of which she was previously aware.

“Graves’ disease squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs,” she explained at the time, adding that it has made her eyeballs twitch.

Upon learning of her Graves’ diagnosis, she spent a month away on doctor’s orders, and the show produced original episodes with a variety of hosts serving in her absence, including Nick Cannon, Michael Rapaport and Jerry O’Connell.