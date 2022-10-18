Wendy Williams Is 'Home and Healing' After Release from Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams is officially back home after entering a wellness facility at the end of the summer.

The 58-year-old TV personality is reportedly healing and on a road to recovery since sharing that she was spending time focused on her health.

"We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," her publicist Shawn Zanotti told PEOPLE in a statement. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

"Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers," Williams added in a statement. "I am back and better than ever."

Williams' time off was first announced last month in a release that said she would be taking steps to get her health on track.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," the release stated at the time. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

Earlier this year, Williams' ongoing health concerns kept her from returning to host The Wendy Williams Show, which was delayed twice before Leah Remini stepped in to guest host. Other stars were later tapped to do the same, including Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings and Jerry Springer.

Sherri Shepherd proved to be a fan-favorite among the guest hosts, even scoring season-high ratings during her initial stint last November. It was later announced that the 54-year-old was given her own namesake talk show, Sherri, that would take over Williams' program's time slot. With that, Williams' own show concluded after more than a decade on-air.

"She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view," Howard Bragman, a rep for Williams, said in a statement in February. "She has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."

At the time, she had tested positive with a breakthrough COVID-19 case amid other ongoing health complications tied to her Graves' disease.

In March, Williams appeared on Good Morning America and assured she was "absolutely" of "sound mind" following speculation about her health.

"When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me," she said.

--With Reporting by Dory Jackson