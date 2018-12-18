Wendy Williams Reveals She Fractured Her Shoulder as She Returns to Her Show in a Sling

Wendy Williams is recovering from a fractured shoulder.

On Tuesday, Williams, 54, revealed to her audience that she had to cancel Monday’s taping after injuring her right shoulder over the weekend.

“I have a hair fracture on my right shoulder. I did it on Sunday— by Monday morning my shoulder was on fire,” Williams, who appeared on her namesake show wearing a sling under a hot pink crewneck, explained.

“There’s no way I could’ve done yesterday’s show, so I was all about the medical care yesterday from one doctor to the other,” Williams continued.

It’s not exactly clear how she fractured her shoulder. “I’m on the mend, I don’t need an operation,” Williams said reassuring viewers.

“They tell me I’m very healthy… for a person after 50,” Williams joked. “I’m not wearing a hard cast, but I do have a sling and I do have my flower ring on.”

The fracture comes a little over a year after Williams fainted on-air during her Halloween episode.

The mother of one frighteningly collapsed, later explaining it was due to dehydration and becoming “overheated” in her Statue of Liberty costume.

For this year, Williams dressed in a Queen of Hearts costume and admitted to her audience that she isn’t a fan of the spooky holiday, and not just because of her accident.

“You know it’s not my favorite date; it never has been, for all of my life it never has been. And it, of course, it’s also the one-year anniversary of my ‘faintation.’ So the day doesn’t necessarily bring up a good mood to me. But I’m dressed up,” she said.

Four months after she fainted on-air, the mom learned that she had hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder related to the thyroid that causes high blood pressure and eye protrusions, all while she was also going through menopause.

The health problems pushed Williams to take her first-ever hiatus from her eponymous show.

“I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it,” she told PEOPLE in March. “I love doing my show. But I love me more.”