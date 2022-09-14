Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility Due to 'Overall Health Issues'

Wendy Williams is taking steps toward getting her health on track.

The 58-year-old TV personality has reportedly entered a wellness facility, seeking help as she hopes to manage her "overall health issues."

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," a press release from the podcast states. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

Earlier this year, Williams' ongoing health concerns previously kept her from returning to host The Wendy Williams Show, which was delayed twice before Leah Remini stepped in to guest host. Other stars were later tapped to do the same, including Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings and Jerry Springer.

Sherri Shepherd proved to be a fan-favorite among the guest hosts, even scoring season-high ratings during her initial stint last November. It was later announced that the 54-year-old was given her own namesake talk show, Sherri, that would take over Williams' program's time slot. With that, Williams' own show concluded after more than a decade on-air.

"She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view," Howard Bragman, a rep for Williams, said in a statement in February. "She has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the time, she had tested positive with a breakthrough COVID-19 case amid other ongoing health complications tied to her Graves' disease.

In March, Williams appeared on Good Morning America and assured she was "absolutely" of "sound mind" following speculation about her health.

"When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me," she said.

"[My] health is very well. And I've actually had a few appointments," Williams continued. "You know, I'm 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old."