Wendy Williams Marks 1 Year After Fainting On-Air: 'It's Not My Favorite Date'

Wendy Williams marked the one-year anniversary of when she fainted on-air during her show on Wednesday — and she went with a less restrictive costume this year.

Last Halloween, the talk show host frighteningly collapsed during her live show, which she later explained was due to dehydration, and becoming “overheated” in her Statue of Liberty costume.

This year the 54-year-old Williams, dressed in a Queen of Hearts costume, admitted to her audience that she isn’t a fan of the spooky holiday, and not just because of what happened the year before.

“You know it’s not my favorite date; it never has been, for all of my life it never has been. And it of course it’s also the one-year anniversary of my ‘faintation.’ So the day doesn’t necessarily bring up a good mood to me. But I’m dressed up,” she said.

Williams said she went with this costume in honor of her fans.

“I love you for watching. And I’ve got my heart necklace and all that … so I’m dressed as the Queen of Hearts,” she said.

Williams went through the wringer over the past year with multiple health issues. Four months after she fainted on-air, the mom learned that she had hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder related to the thyroid that causes high blood pressure and eye protrusions, all while she was also going through menopause.

The health problems pushed Williams to take her first-ever hiatus from her eponymous show.

“I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it,” she told PEOPLE in March. “I love doing my show. But I love me more.”

Williams said the experience taught her to prioritize her health, and stop skipping doctor’s appointments for work and family commitments.

“There’s a lot of smart women doing dumb things with their health and I fell into that category as well,” she said. “I’m glad my situation was caught in a timely manner.”