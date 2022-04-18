Wendy Rieger, Longtime NBC Anchor, Dies at 65 from Aggressive Brain Cancer: 'A Local Legend'

Reiger, an anchor for NBC4 in Washington, D.C., died April 16 after she was diagnosed with glioblastoma last year

TV/Rieger 06/4/03 Susan Biddle/TWP Wendy Rieger is a WRC news anchor, broadcasting the news at 5:00pm from NBC's offices on Nebraska Ave. (Photo by Susan Biddle/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

TV/Rieger 06/4/03 Susan Biddle/TWP Wendy Rieger is a WRC news anchor, broadcasting the news at 5:00pm from NBC's offices on Nebraska Ave. (Photo by Susan Biddle/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor for NBC4 in Washington, D.C., died April 16 from an aggressive brain cancer. She was 65.

On Saturday, the news station shared that Rieger had died at a hospice facility in Montgomery County after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of cancer-causing tumor that grows rapidly in the brain, last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We lost our smart, vibrant, wonderful Wendy Reiger today," the statement read. "For more than 30 years, NBC4 Washington viewers benefited from her unique style that blended humor, intelligence and compassion, and we are all better for knowing her."

"Wendy was diagnosed with brain cancer almost a year ago. She had surgery and treatment, then retired in December with an intent to savor the rest of her life and start a new chapter. Her cancer returned aggressively several weeks ago, and she died this morning, holding the hand of her husband, Dan."

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: Wendy Rieger, with her 16-year-old cat Rudy, enjoy the balcony where the Calvary Baptist Church is reflected in the partitions between condos April 24, 2014 in Washington, DC. Rieger, an anchor at NBC-owned station WRC (Channel 4) splits her time between a condo in the CityCenter and a home in Annapolis. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Credit: Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We send our love to Dan, who was a colleague of ours for decades, and to her brothers, nieces and nephews and many, many friends," the statement ended.

Glioblastoma, also known as GBM, is a rare form of terminal cancer that kills more than 10,000 Americans a year, according to the National Brain Tumor Society. It is the same type of cancer that Sen. John McCain died from in August 2018.

The disease also has no known cure. Standard treatment involves surgery to remove the tumor (if possible), followed by radiation and chemotherapy.

Rieger graduated from American University in 1980 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She began her career in radio working for WAMU and WTOP before joining NBC4 as an anchor in 1996.

TV/Rieger 06/4/03 Susan Biddle/TWP Wendy Rieger is a WRC news anchor, broadcasting the news at 5:00pm from NBC's offices on Nebraska Ave. On the set Wendy at left watches Moe Javins who holds up his white gloved hand (to make it easier for the anchors to see) to indicate when she starts speaking and to which camera. At right is co anchor Susan Kidd. (Photo by Susan Biddle/The The Washington Post via Getty Images) Credit: Susan Biddle/The The Washington Post via Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Following news of her death, tributes for Rieger flooded social media.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted, "I'm heartbroken over the passing of one of DC's most beloved anchors, Wendy Rieger."

"Wendy delivered the news honestly — with humor, heart, & expertise and she will be missed dearly," she wrote. "Our hearts are with Dan, her @nbcwashington family, and the many, many people who loved Wendy."

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks called Rieger a "local legend" while Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called her "one-of-a-kind."

Rieger's NBC colleague Aaron Gilchrist also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair.

"Wendy never made anyone feel like a stranger," he wrote. "If you entered her space, you were immediately valued. Her warmth enveloped you. Her wit charmed you. Her smile blessed you. Her hug made you feel like family. Her writing paired with her voice was mesmerizing poetry. Storytelling at its best."