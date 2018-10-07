Sarah Hyland's Boyfriend Wells Adams Claps Back at Troll Criticizing Her for Wearing Glasses

Sarah Hyland‘s boyfriend has her back.

Shortly after Wells Adams posted a photo on Saturday of himself and girlfriend Hyland posing together at an event, the Bachelor in Paradise star found himself defending Hyland’s decision to wear glasses that day.

In the image, which was taken at Entertainment Weekly‘s pre-Emmy Awards party in September, the actress wears a strapless gown alongside a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

“I don’t get the glasses look at all?” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section, in an interaction first noticed by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Succinctly shutting things down, Adams, 34, replied, “Oh, it’s so she can see s—.”

In the comments section, Adams also enjoyed a sweet moment with his girlfriend, who seemed to have her own complaint about the image.

“I. Look. Super. Stoned,” the Modern Family star, 27, wrote, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Lovingly, her boyfriend explained that wasn’t what stuck out to him the most about the photo.

“You look super hot,” he replied.

This is the second time this week Adams has come to Hyland’s defense in the comments section.

While many fans shared positive messages online after Hyland showed off her figure in a bikini selfie on Friday, others did not, including one troll who commented: “Eat a doughnut.”

“Eat s—,” Adams wrote in response to the hateful comment, before sharing a separate comment of his own, imploring his girlfriend to “please come home now. K thanks.”

Reflecting on their decision to move in together in August, Hyland told PEOPLE that month that they both couldn’t be happier.

“I think it’s brought us closer. I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” Hyland shares at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event.

“I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together,” she said. “It’s good that nothing is already starting, because then I think that would be a bad sign.”

Praising her beau, Hyland added, “He’s more anal and cleaner than I am, so it’s great for me.”

Their big move came after almost a year of dating. The lovebirds first met on Twitter last summer while Adams was the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. “Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs,” Hyland said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in January.