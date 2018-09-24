Weight Watchers Rebrands to WW and Refocuses on Health and Wellness

Weight Watchers is slimming down their name.

The weight loss company announced Monday that they are rebranding to just WW as part of their shift away from dieting.

Instead, WW — with the slogan “Wellness That Works” — will focus on overall health and wellness, CEO Mindy Grossman explained.

“This idea of going from weight to wellness is more sustainable to people, because we’re giving them more than just a short-term solution,” she said on Today. “We want to be a partner in health, sustainably.”

While WW users will continue to count points during meals throughout the day, as they always have, they now can also earn fitness points for working out, which they’re calling Fit Points 2.0. And for the first time, the points will differ based on people’s height, age, weight and sex, and based on the type of workout they do.

But what about the points? WW President and CEO @mindygrossman explains what’s staying the same as well as the changes coming to WW pic.twitter.com/jC9Iwc66me — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 24, 2018

“Just as all calories are not created equal, the same is true for activities: 100 calories burned walking is not the same as 100 calories burned lifting weights or running,” the company explained in a press release shared with PEOPLE.

WW's revamped app Weight Watchers

“We’re taking the science of what has worked in food and applying it to health and exercise,” Grossman said.

WW is also partnering with the meditation app Headspace, as part of their focus on stress relief.

And users will start earning “wins” throughout the day — for doing things like entering their breakfast and workouts into the app — which will then add up to rewards like a closet makeover, cookbooks and more.

“We are becoming the world’s partner in wellness. No matter what your goal is — to lose weight, eat healthier, move more, develop a positive mind-set, or all of the above — we will deliver science-based solutions that fit into people’s lives,” Grossman said in the press release.

Oprah Winfrey, who made a ten percent investment in the company three years ago, talked about the rebranding on Instagram Monday morning.

“Weight Watchers is evolving! #WW” the media mogul, 64, wrote on Instagram, along with a video where she detailed her morning meal. “Having the perfect breakfast. Eggs, mushrooms — no points. And my favorite: toast, with a little jam, with the new WW. Love it.”