Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Says She's 'Working to Heal' in Instagram Post from Dialysis

"They hook me up to a machine and remove waste + excess fluids as my kidneys aren't working," Reed shared in an update on Instagram after experiencing organ failure

Weight loss influencer Lexi Reed has shared an update on her health.

Reed, 31, recently returned home after being put on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma. On Monday, she told her Instagram followers how she was doing while undergoing dialysis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Not my best 6am photo but part of my daily ritual - dialysis," she wrote alongside a photo of her wearing a face mask, glasses, headphones, and wires attached to her body. She shared that she goes to dialysis three times a week, with each session lasting four hours.

"They hook me up to a machine and remove waste + excess fluids as my kidneys aren't working," Reed continued, adding, "I may not be focusing on weight loss as much on here right now (I'm eating healthy in bed and aiming for more protein) but I am working to heal and I wanted to share parts with you guys on this new journey."

She ended her update by sharing that she was "never hospitalized or anything before all of this," telling her supporters: "Knowledge is power! Love you all!"

Reed is recovering from a month-long hospital stay during which she was on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma after her organs started to fail, she explained on Sunday night while answering questions from her Instagram followers.

The biggest question, about what caused her illness, is something doctors are still trying to figure out, she said.

"I don't think they really know why it all happened together so quickly but I'm still waiting on more answers myself," she wrote.

Reed initially knew something was wrong a few days before her husband Danny took her to the hospital.

"I was extremely dehydrated for 4 days and couldn't keep anything down," she said. "Danny finally decided to take me to the hospital because I wasn't acting right… I don't remember even going."

Once there, her "blood pressure dropped," Reed said, and she was taken to the ICU.

"That's when they put me in the [coma] for 5 days and on the ventilator," she said. Reed's only memories from that time, she said, were of "a lot of weird dreams."

RELATED VIDEO: Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Hospitalized After Her 'Organs Started Failing'

"[I] woke up confused and scared about where I was. They also had to tie down my hands because I wanted to tear out my IV and I wasn't making sense to @discoveringdanny."

The illness is "not COVID related," Reed said, but it could be that she went into septic shock, an infection that causes organ failure and low blood pressure.

Danny shared more of their experience in a post shared on Reed's Instagram page.

"A few weeks ago Lexi kept getting sick and couldn't keep any food down. She then started acting differently so I took her to the hospital where they admitted her into ICU, placed on a medically induced comma, on a ventilator, and [told] me that her organs started failing. They also told me if i had waited its possible she could have died."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The influencer, who documented her journey to losing 312 lbs., is now home, but still struggling to walk after her severe illness.

"I'm unable to walk or stand on my own but working on getting my strength back, small victories, and getting back to where I was."