Reed was hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma after her blood pressure dropped

Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Unable to Walk or Stand' on Her Own After Illness

Reed, 31, is recovering from a month-long hospital stay where she was on a ventilator in a medically induced coma after her organs started to fail, she explained on Sunday night while answering questions from her Instagram followers.

The biggest question, about what caused her illness, is something doctors are still trying to figure out, she said.

"I don't think they really know why it all happened together so quickly but I'm still waiting on more answers myself," she wrote.

Reed's first signs that something was wrong came a few days before her husband Danny took her to the hospital.

"I was extremely dehydrated for 4 days and couldn't keep anything down," she said. "Danny finally decided to take me to the hospital because I wasn't acting right… I don't remember even going."

Once there, her "blood pressure dropped," Reed said, and she was taken to the ICU.

"That's when they put me in the [coma] for 5 days and on the ventilator." Reed's only memories from that time, she said, was of "a lot of weird dreams."

"[I] woke up confused and scared about where I was. They also had to tie down my hands because I wanted to tear out my IV and I wasn't making sense to @discoveringdanny."

The illness is "not COVID related," Reed said, but it could be that she went into septic shock, an infection that causes organ failure and low blood pressure.

Though she's now home, Reed said that she has "a lot of pain in my leg and it's currently numb."

"I'm unable to walk or stand on my own but working on getting my strength back, small victories, and getting back to where I was."

And Reed told a fan who asked how she ignores "hurtful comments" that she's focusing on herself.

"All I care about right now is my health," Reed said. "I literally almost died but God kept me here for a reason. All I can see is to keep moving forward and not hear the noise over my own pain and illness."

The next part of her recovery is frequent dialysis treatments, where blood is moved to a machine to clear out waste and excess fluid.

Reed said that she goes three times a week for four hours a day to help her kidneys.