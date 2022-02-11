Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Hospitalized After Her 'Organs Started Failing'

Reed, who documented her journey to losing 312 lbs., is recovering but had to be put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma

Weight loss influencer Lexi Reed is recovering in the hospital and working on getting "back to health" after being put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma, her husband Danny shared on Thursday.

Reed, 31, started getting severely sick a few weeks ago, Danny explained in a post on her Instagram account.

"A few weeks ago Lexi kept getting sick and couldn't keep any food down. She then started acting differently so I took her to the hospital where they admitted her into ICU, placed on a medically induced comma, on a ventilator, and me that her organs started failing," he said.

If they had waited any longer, Danny said the doctors told him, the outcome would have been dire.

"They said if I waited another day to take her she could have died," he added in an Instagram Story.

Lexi has been in the hospital for a month now, Danny said, and is awake but still sick.

"She is currently in dialysis, can't walk, and working on recovery," he said. "Getting her back to health has been our top priority."

Danny said that they do not currently have insurance and are considering starting a GoFundMe for her medical costs.

"Thank you all for your prayers they all mean so much to us and this will be a long hard battle part of her story but she is strong!" he added.

Lexi gained fame in 2016 as she documented her journey to losing 312 lbs. alongside Danny, who dropped 95 lbs. himself.

"A friend challenged us to 30 days of no eating out, cheat meals, soda or alcohol," Lexi told PEOPLE in 2018 for the annual Half Their Size issue. "We started cooking, meal prepping, tracking our calories and reading nutrition labels."

Over the course of two years, they lost a combined 407 lbs., though Lexi said that "it wasn't about the weight that we lost but the life we gained."

Lexi underwent skin removal surgery later that year to remove 7 lbs. of loose skin from her stomach and had planned to have more removed in the future.