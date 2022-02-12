Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Back Home After Experiencing Organ Failure: 'Happy to Be Alive'

"I'm back home and ready to overcome the next part of my story," Reed told her Instagram followers on Saturday

Lexi Reed is back home after being put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma.

The weight loss influencer, 31, had been recovering in the hospital and working on getting healthy again after becoming severely sick weeks ago. She revealed that she returned home in two separate Instagram posts on Saturday.

First, she shared a photo featuring text that read, "We Fall. We Break. We Fail. But then, we rise. We heal. We overcome."

"I'm back home and ready to overcome the next part of this part of my story," she wrote in the caption. "Happy to be alive when it was seeming to be not possible and I was unresponsive in the trauma room. Thank you to everyone for the love I'm already seeing today from the past month. Love you guys- Lexi ❤."

In a second post shared hours later, Reed announced that she created a GoFundMe page to help cover her medical expenses. The fundraiser has a goal of $200,000.

"Love is all I can feel right now and I can't help but want to cry," she wrote. "Between 4 family members helping me to even get in the car and into the house with stairs, lifting me and my chair, family bringing over medical supplies and visiting since they couldn't at the hospital and everyone here- I am blessed. Thank you to everyone who wants to help as I listened and went ahead to set up a GoFundMe if you'd like."

Lexi's husband, Danny Reed, revealed that she got sick weeks ago in a post shared to her Instagram account on Thursday.

"A few weeks ago Lexi kept getting sick and couldn't keep any food down. She then started acting differently so I took her to the hospital where they admitted her into the ICU, placed her on a medically induced comma, on a ventilator, and told me that her organs started failing," he wrote.

According to Danny, if they had waited any longer, doctors said the outcome would have been dire.

"She is currently in dialysis, can't walk, and working on recovery. Getting her back to health has been our top priority," he added. At the time, he also pointed out that the couple didn't have health insurance.

Lexi gained fame in 2016 as she documented her journey to losing 312 lbs. alongside Danny, who dropped 95 lbs. himself.

"A friend challenged us to 30 days of no eating out, cheat meals, soda or alcohol," Lexi told PEOPLE in 2018 for the annual Half Their Size issue. "We started cooking, meal prepping, tracking our calories and reading nutrition labels."

Over the course of two years, they lost a combined 407 lbs., though Lexi said that "it wasn't about the weight that we lost but the life we gained."