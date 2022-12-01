We Tried It: LIT AXIS, a Resistance Band Training System That Can Turn Any Room Into a Workout Studio

What It Is: LIT AXIS, a portable, resistance band training system

Who Tried It: Stephanie Emma Pfeffer, PEOPLE Health writer and editor

I am a lift-weights-at-the-gym person. That's because I work from home, my kids are home, my overflowing laundry basket is at home. At the gym there are fewer distractions. I can get in a better headspace. It's easier to focus and feel more productive. But like every other person, I can't always get where I want to go. So I was eager to try LIT AXIS.

Think of LIT AXIS as a high-tech resistance band that can be used in lieu of free weights, a suspension trainer or a Pilates reformer. It folds up into a small portable case and can be thrown in your bag for travel, or when you're taking your kids to the playground. It's also very handy for small spaces, especially if you don't have the room (or desire) for a bunch of cluttering free weights. Or, when you just can't get to the gym.

"Our mission is to make premium fitness accessible to everyone," says Justin Norris, who co-founded the LIT Method with his wife Taylor. "This product was built around versatility, making it compact, affordable, and portable."

The system comes with two sets of resistance trainer bands, 15 lbs. and 30 lbs., and can be set up on three anchor points — top line, mid line and low line — depending on which exercises you want to perform and which muscle groups you want to work. For low line, loop the bands around a couch leg, for example. Mid line might be a tree at the park. For top line, slip the universal anchor over the top of a door, then shut it. You're ready to go.

For my first strength training session, I used the low line anchor point around the leg of my (very heavy) coffee table. I did arm presses, then single arm presses on one side, then the other. While moving I looked at my app dashboard where I could see all of my metrics being tracked: reps, calories burned, pounds lifted and time under tension, which is how much time I was spending actually working a muscle. The system also measured my left side versus right for symmetrical strength training, identifying the muscle imbalances.

And after the initial set up through the app, I literally didn't have to do anything else except get moving. There's no power button, no on or off switch. The system automatically activates due to its "smart start" capabilities. "We wanted a frictionless experience," Norris explains. "We didn't want people to have to remember to charge it, or to have to fuss with any cords."

The LIT AXIS app provides access to a library of classes which range from 10 mins to 40 minutes. I liked having quick options to supplement a run. When I wanted to change things up, I switched to circuit classes, which combine strength and cardio. They incorporate movements like squats and inch worms between sets to elevate heart rate before slowing it for strength training. For Pilates devotees, the AXIS also comes with ankle bands so you can access the robust Pilates content on the app.

LIT AXIS costs $199 and can be financed at $5/month. The app subscription is $9.99/month or $79.99/annually.

Level of Difficulty: 6 out of 10

The Verdict: LIT AXIS is convenient and efficient, offering productive workouts in short spurts of time. Although I was skeptical at first of spending less time and doing fewer reps, I realized that the reps were of a higher quality than what I might do on my own at the gym (where I am usually rushing through a workout to get to my desk on time). I wouldn't recommend it for first-timers or free-weight loyalists, but anyone with a basic knowledge of strength training would probably enjoy their results.