We Tried It: F45 Training, the Fitness Franchise backed by Mark Wahlberg with Locations Near You

What It Is: F45 Training, a functional, 45-minute workout for people of all fitness levels

Who Tried It: Stephanie Emma Pfeffer, PEOPLE Health writer and editor

Level of Difficulty: On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being a nap and 10 being a marathon, this would be about a 5 since all movements can be modified and all weights can be adjusted. You can tailor it to your abilities.

I first heard about F45 Training when a fellow mom, marathoner and trainer friend became a manager and coach at a location outside of New York City.

On her Instagram I saw a bunch of people absolutely crushing their workouts, looking super motivated while performing strength training moves to loud beats. At the time, I was barely crawling out of the pandemic and its homeschooling joys and was insanely jealous of every person in that studio.

While F45 Training started in Australia in 2013 and can now be found in 1,500 studios in 63 countries, the franchise is exploding in the United States (studio list here). Fitness enthusiast Mark Wahlberg invested in the company in 2019 and in August, David Beckham became a global partner.

Mark Wahlberg Credit: F45 Training

The 45-minute workout centers around functional training, which helps you perform better at everyday activities or movements. It's about making your body work more efficiently — not lifting a specific amount of weight.

A patented technology platform delivers content to each studio from a database of 3,900 unique functional training movements. Each day is a different circuit-style workout, but it's the same all over the globe. On any given day, it may might be strength-based, cardio-based, or both.

The day I was there, it was the "Pegasus" workout, which was mostly strength training.

After a short warm-up, I was paired up with another member and we were assigned a number on the open floor plan. As the clock started we rotated around the room to various stations. At each station we completed three sets of a strength movement (using everything from dumb bells to kettlebells, from suspension bands to barbells) for 30 seconds with 15 seconds of rest in between. Bodyweight and abdominal sets were also interspersed.

Mark Wahlberg Credit: F45 Training

The HIIT- style workout moved quickly (no boredom!) but I was never lost thanks to mounted screens that help members stay on top of the routine. The screens show animations that demonstrate how to perform each movement, plus how much time is left in each interval and what we can expect at the next station. Two coaches worked the room, helping people perfect their form, offering encouragement and modifying if necessary.

What was not on the wall? Mirrors. F45 studios do not have mirrors or scales, and it creates a very accepting and inclusive environment in which you are able to focus on yourself and your own progress without worrying about how you — or anyone else — may look.

What struck me most about the workout was the energy and the community. When I talked to Natick, Mass. franchise owner Skye Marton (who also owns a few other locations), she told me that people come every morning at 6:00 a.m. ready to connect — and kick ass.

"You show up at F45 wherever you're at and leave part of a team," says Marton. "Day after day we show up at the studio, set everything else aside to make time for ourselves with an individualized workout surrounded by strangers who can't help but become friends, the sound of high-fives as everyone pours out to chase the day."

"Where else can you walk in having never trained before in your life and feel like you've undeniably 'got this?' " says Marton. "Where else can someone who had been paralyzed or sustained a serious injury train alongside a collegiate athlete? There is nowhere else like F45. This workout is healing, it's fun and it's home. Here you find your confidence, your power, and you become an athlete."