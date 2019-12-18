We Tried It: The Cats-Inspired Workout at Pure Barre

Image zoom

What it is: Cats x Pure Barre Class

Who tried it: Mary Honkus, PEOPLE food writer

Level of Difficulty: 7 (on a scale from 1 to 10). I may have been a ballet dancer for 14 years, but I was completely unprepared for how much the tiny, precise movements would burn.

Weekend workouts aren’t typically my thing, but I thought it would be better than just laying around like I usually do on Sundays. I was also intrigued by the invite: “The class will be taught in a candlelit setting to music inspired by the soundtrack. Moves from Cats will be incorporated into the class.” This limited-time Cats x Pure Barre Class is offered at every Pure Barre location throughout December to celebrate the release of the new Cats movie.

I grew up watching the original 1998 Cats movie, so I was fascinated to see what this class was all about. I had also been wanting to try Pure Barre for some time, and figured this was the purr-fect opportunity. As I walked into the studio I was greeted by people decked out in cat ears — and received my own pair to wear throughout class.

I was ready to pounce right into the workout, which was taught by Jessica Dillon, an actress who was formerly in Cats on Broadway. The 50-minute class — set to music inspired by the film — was a full-body workout, with extra focus on abs and glutes. The low-impact, high-intensity tiny movements had my legs burning within seconds.

When I say the moves were tiny, I’m maybe under-exaggerating. The movements throughout the class (especially during the abs section) were so minuscule, I could barely tell I was moving. In fact, I questioned if I was doing anything at all — until the next day when muscles I didn’t even know existed were thoroughly sore.

I will say that I was disappointed that the class wasn’t actually candlelit. There were a few clumps of battery-powered candles spread throughout the room, but I wish it would’ve been a real candlelit experience. Oh well.

The Verdict: This class was just what I needed to feel like myself again after a night out. It was unlike any workout I had done in years, and it was tough. I’ll definitely go back and try another class — Cats-related or not.