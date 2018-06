Celebrated bloggers Mark and Angel Chernoff tell their story of recovering from tragedy after losing two loved ones — and their financial security — in 2006.

They rebuilt their lives, and in the book share lessons that fan Alyssa Milano says “reframe our mindset to see a bigger picture, and take the first step back to happy.”

Milano, who wrote the book’s foreword, calls the couple her “kindred spirits.”

“Their honesty and clarity, and the generous way they share what they’ve learned, are gifts I’ve truly cherished.”

The couple provides strategies for changing thought patterns and behaviors in tough times and for reframing habitual thinking to become happier and more effective.

Getting Back to Happy; $16