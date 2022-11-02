Wayne Brady Says Robin Williams' Death Made Him Address His Depression: 'I Didn't Want That for Myself'

“The reality is, everybody's dealing with something every day,” Wayne Brady told Verywell Mind

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 08:00 AM
Wayne Brady Details Struggles with Depression
Photo: Demetrius Fordham

Wayne Brady is opening up about how his mental health took a toll on him in a story for Verywell Mind.

After struggling with mental health throughout his 30s, the actor and TV host admitted that his depression reached a point around his 42nd birthday when he couldn't "shake it off" anymore.

"[I] think depression is an insidious beast," Brady, 50, told the outlet. "It's an insidious disease that, in hindsight, I feel that I've always been depressed. [I] now know that...for years, I had an imbalance that I just didn't deal with."

The star says the death of actor and comedian Robin Williams motivated him to address his own depression and seek help. Williams died by suicide at age 63 in August 2014.

"Robin was someone that I respect greatly, was blessed to work with him. I was touched by him my entire life," the Masked Singer winner explained. "And when you see someone who had the mind of Robin Williams, and the kindness of Robin Williams, and the talent of Robin Williams say, 'I cannot talk to anybody about what is going on with me because it's too great,'… I knew that I didn't want that for myself."

Wayne Brady Details Struggles with Depression
Demetrius Fordham

Brady noted that as a comedian, it can be difficult to push through his own feelings and bring joy to others, despite his love for performing.

"The reality is everybody's dealing with something every day. Just because someone makes you laugh doesn't mean that they can't have an ordinary feeling," he added. "They make you laugh because it's their job. Because it's their calling. It's not a personality trait. So, when someone asks, 'Well, you must be funny at home. Why are you sad?' No, because that's my job, and I show up for my job."

Additionally, the actor explained that he finally went to therapy after a push from his ex-wife and business partner Mandie Taketa. Before that point, he thought getting help for mental health was a sign of weakness.

"Because I think, like a lot of people in the African American culture, I grew up thinking that therapy was a bad word or therapy's not for me — therapy's for white people, therapy's for crazy people," Brady told Verywell Mind. "So it took a lot of work to open my eyes to see that asking for help is not a weakness. In fact, that's a strength saying I need this. That's a superpower."

Wayne Brady Details Struggles with Depression
Demetrius Fordham

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Stigma is in your head. Yes, certain people may judge you, but that's life," he continued. "But the fact is, if you're not getting help because you feel and you use the words, 'Well, that's not for me,' or 'I'm gonna get judged,' or 'I can't talk to some stranger,' then I just say to you, if I can say to you that going to therapy, and talking and actually taking care of your mental health is akin to somebody with a disease. And if the doctor says, if you just take this pill every single day, I'm not saying that it'll cure it, but it will definitely arrest it. Wouldn't you take that pill? So, take it, take the pill of talking to someone."

Brady says one of the reasons he's so open to sharing his struggles with other people is because he believes talking about depression and therapy might motivate someone else to seek the care they need.

"I feel that the only way to get help for some people is to look at someone else," he added.

Related Articles
Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 22, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Clippers' Paul George Didn't Know 'How to Address' Mental Health Struggles: 'That Was Like My Pit'
Jonah Hill Talks Being Vulnerable with His Mental Health Struggles in New Documentary, Stutz cred: Netflix
Jonah Hill Says His Mental Health and 'Life Has Gotten Immeasurably Better' as a Result of Therapy
The Challenge's Tori Deal Opens Up About Mental Health Journey
'The Challenge' 's Tori Deal Says She Took Antidepressants After Her Mental Health Hit 'Rock Bottom'
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn Talks Normalizing Mental Health Struggles: 'There's Nothing Wrong with Me'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Says He Had to Address His Mental Health to 'Be Good for People Around Me'
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Post About People Being 'Inconsistent' in Relationships amid Tom Brady Drama
Bryce Dallas Howard attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019
Bryce Dallas Howard Says 'Battling Depression Has Been the Biggest Challenge to My Identity'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle Discusses How Prince Harry Helped at Her 'Worst Point' in New Podcast Episode
Carson Daly attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
Carson Daly Shares Heartfelt Message for World Mental Health Day: 'It's Ok to Not Be Ok'
LOS ANGELES, CA - December 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Andy Grammer visits the Young Hollywood Studio on December 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Mendez/Young Hollywood/Getty Images)
Andy Grammer Loves Therapy: 'People See Me as the Happy Guy' but 'We All Need Help in Some Ways'
J Balvin Opens Up About Mental Health as He Releases OYE App hi there! can i get the photos of j balvin from here tooled: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1raui13p3yzpx6y/AACi6oSy463s882d5d5j4ytha/ExecutiveHeadshots?dl=0&subfolder_nav_tracking=1 please credit OYE
J Balvin Encourages Fans to Ditch the 'Macho Thing' and 'Show That You Are Vulnerable'
Kelly Ripa attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
Kelly Ripa Shares She Has a 'Severe Case of Social Anxiety Disorder' in New Memoir
Robin Williams
Robin Williams' Children Pay Tribute to the Late Actor on the 8th Anniversary of His Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12958147ul) Charli D'Amelio 28th annual amfAR Gala, Arrivals, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 26 May 2022
Charli D'Amelio Says She Had to Stop Reading Comments About Herself Online to Preserve Her Mental Health
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes Recalls She Was in a 'Very, Very Dark Place' When She Checked Into Treatment Center
Charlamagne tha God
Charlamagne tha God Is Ending Stigmas Around Black Mental Health — Starting with Himself: 'My Life's Work'