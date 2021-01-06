This Customer-Loved Toothbrush Flosses Your Teeth While You Brush 

There's a good chance you remember to brush your teeth twice daily, but how often do you also take the time to floss? Though it's an easy task — and one that helps remove stubborn cavity-causing plaque hidden between your teeth— a 2014 Delta Dental Oral Health and Well-Being Survey found that 20 percent of Americans have never added flossing to their daily regimen. If you want to up your dental hygiene in 2021, it's time to add the Waterpik Sonic Fusion Flossing Toothbrush to your bathroom counter.
The top-rated toothbrush may look like your average electric model, but it's actually a hybrid design. In addition to brushing your teeth, the brush head features a waterpik to simultaneously floss them. This is more than just time-saving: It's also clinically proven to be two times more effective than traditional flossing and brushing alone.
Buy It! Waterpik Sonic Fusion Flossing Toothbrush, $159.97; walmart.com
What is a waterpik, you ask? A waterpik, or a water floss, is a spout that delivers a steady spray of water to remove food, plaque, and buildup from your teeth. The waterpik in the Sonic toothbrush is conveniently placed in the middle of the brush head, so it can clean both the surface of the tooth and areas the brush cannot reach, like in between your teeth and below the gum line.
Best of all, the design is 50 percent more effective in improving overall gum health than using string floss, according to the brand. And if you're prone to sensitivity, some users find it to be a more gentle approach to flossing — the pik offers 10 pressure settings to ease you into your new routine.
With over 1,000 five-star reviews and a 90 percent recommendation rating from Walmart reviewers who own it, the multipurpose toothbrush is clearly worth the investment. Shoppers are pleased with how easy it is to use and how much whiter it's making their teeth. One customer even says using the toothbrush makes them feel like they're going to the dentist every morning.
For a whiter, brighter, and healthier smile (without pesky string floss), grab the Waterpik Sonic Fusion Flossing Toothbrush now.
