Believe It: Walmart Has Top-Rated Wellness Essentials on Sale Up to 65% Off
If you're ready to tackle your New Year's resolutions but don't know where to start, let us guide you to our favorite wellness essentials.
Walmart quietly dropped deals on hundreds of top-rated items just in time for 2022, including discounted exercise equipment, versatile gear, and soothing self-care nice-to-haves. Whether you're hoping to strengthen your body or mind or just find time to unwind, these shopper-loved products will help you get one step closer to your goal. Plus, you can save up to 63 percent off on the best-selling finds like the NutriBullet 500 Personal Blender, the celeb-loved Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask, and more.
Shop The 16 Best Walmart Wellness Deals:
- Prosourcefit Set of 2 Neoprene Dumbbells, $27.04 (orig. $34.99)
- Ktaxon Yoga Balance Ball, $44.95 (orig. $129.99)
- Meidong Resistance Bands, $12.99 (orig. $19.99)
- NutriBullet 500 Personal Blender, $29.96 (orig. $43.88)
- Renpho Digital Body Weight Scale, $24.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Champion Powerblend Fleece Crewneck, $21.30 (orig. $45)
- Champion Powerblend Fleece Joggers, $23.28 (orig. $45)
- Reebok Women's Athletic Shorts, $9 (orig. $12.98)
- Nature's Bounty Probiotic Tablets 100 Count 2 Pack, $10.94 (orig. $14.59)
- Olly Goodbye Stress Gummy 42 Count, $11.84 (orig. $21.80)
- Sensodyne Extra Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste 2 Pack, $11.48 (orig. $17.56)
- Renpho Handheld Back Massager, $39.99 (orig. $54.99)
- beautimate Facial Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tool Set, $15.99 (orig. $39.95)
- Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask, $43.99 (orig. $80)
- Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Face Moisturizer, $32.99 (orig. $52)
- EcoGecko Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser, $16.99 (orig. $27.99)
Buy It! Ktaxon Yoga Balance Ball, $44.95 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com
If you're still in need of some work-from-home exercise equipment, there are a bunch of fitness steals to shop, including savings on ProsourceFit Set of Neoprene Dumbbells and Meidong Resistance Bands. Also on sale is this Ktaxon Yoga Balance Ball that shoppers say is an excellent, high-quality addition to their home gym, as they can use it for a variety of exercises from strength training to physical therapy. Right now, you can save $85 on this top-rated equipment.
Buy It! Prosourcefit Set of 2 Neoprene Dumbbells, $27.04 (orig. $34.99); walmart.com
Buy It! Meidong Resistance Bands, $12.99 (orig. $19.99); walmart.com
Buy It! Renpho Handheld Back Massager, $39.99 (orig. $54.99); walmart.com
For readers yearning to relax after a tough workout or workday, here's your chance to invest in a cordless back massager: The Renpho Handheld Back Massager is currently 30 perfect off. The five-star massager has a powerful motor to offer users a deep tissue massage, and shoppers rave that it offers chiropractor-approved care by alleviating chronic pain and loosening tight knots. You can also save 60 percent on this top-rated jade roller and gua sha set from beautimate that shoppers say soothes facial tension and helps smooth fine lines.
Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask, $43.99 (orig. $80); walmart.com
You can also save big on the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask that former Victoria Secret Angels love. The high-value mask leaves shoppers with luxuriously smooth skin and a 24 carat glow.
There's no telling how long these price reductions will last, so head over to Walmart to score major savings on your favorite finds.
