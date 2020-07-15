Walmart and Sam's Club Will Require Customers to Wear Face Masks Inside Stores

Some of the United States' largest retailers are requiring customers to wear face masks inside their stores amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Walmart and Sam's Club announced on Wednesday that a mask or face covering will be required for shoppers across all of their U.S. locations starting July 20.

Dacona Smith, the chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., and Sam’s Club Chief Operating Officer Lance de la Rosa said in a company blog post that the new policy will "bring consistency across stores and clubs" as 65 percent of Walmart and Sam's Club stores are located in areas where some form of government mandate on face coverings have already been established.

In addition to the new requirement, Walmart will be employing a "Health Ambassador" that will be stationed near the store entrance to remind shoppers to wears their masks inside the store.

As for Sam's Club, the membership-only retailer said they will be providing complimentary masks to shoppers should they not have one when entering the store.

Masked shoppers at Walmart

"We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC," the company blog post read. "We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates."

Similarly, Kohl's announced on Wednesday that customers will be required to wear a face covering at its stores starting July 20.

Meanwhile, Kroger said its new face mask policy for customers will go into effect starting July 22.

"With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks," the company said in a statement.

Other national chains who have implemented mask requirements include Starbucks, Costco, Apple, Dollar Tree and Best Buy.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” CDC director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said in a statement earlier this week. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

As of Wednesday, there are more than 3,475,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with at least 136,800 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.