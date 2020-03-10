Walmart Confirms Case of Coronavirus in One of Its Kentucky Stores as Employee Tests Positive

Walmart is implementing a new emergency leave policy after one of its employees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Cynthiana, Kentucky, employee is reportedly in isolation and improving with medical care.

Six other employees who came into contact with the patient are in isolation, but are not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, Harrison county officials said, local news station WDRB reported.

In the wake of the employee’s diagnosis, Walmart has created a COVID-19 emergency leave policy, which is immediately effective, according to a memo to employees obtained by PEOPLE.

The new policy ensures that any associate who is “unable” to go into work or feels “uncomfortable” at work is allowed to stay home.

“To ensure you feel supported making this choice, we will waive our attendance occurrence policy through the end of April, but please call in as usual to let us know. In order to be paid for this time, you may use your regular paid time off options,” the memo states.

Additionally, any employee who is mandated to be quarantined or whose store is part of a quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay.

“We’ve chosen two weeks because it matches the recommended time for quarantines related to this virus,” the memo said, adding that the time missed will not count against attendance.

Finally, associates who may contract COVID-19 will receive up to two weeks of pay, and if they are still unable to return to work after that time, could get up to 26 weeks pay replacement for both full-time and part-time hourly associates.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely with the support of our Emergency Operations Center and health officials,” the memo added. “Know that we will continue to take any and all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates, customers and members.”

There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said in a press conference.

The governor warned that more cases are expected in the state and said that Kentucky has implemented new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“That number is expected to grow. We expect to see more cases. We are prepared to see more cases,” Beshear said, according to WDRB.

Walmart isn’t the only big box store to apply new policies amid growing concerns over COVID-19.

Costco has temporarily suspended the distribution of free samples in its stores, and food companies and restaurant chains like Starbucks and Coca-Cola have also enacted precautionary measures.

As of Tuesday, there are 808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with the majority of cases in Washington state, California and New York. There have been 28 deaths.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease control recommends practicing basic hygiene, including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.