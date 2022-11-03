'Walking Dead' 's Lauren Ridloff Shares Her Frustrations as a Deaf Runner Training for the NYC Marathon

"I want to see more deaf athletes being included in this space," the actress tells PEOPLE exclusively ahead of her first marathon

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 10:15 AM
Lauren Ridloff
PS347 students cheer on actress Lauren Ridloff before her big race, with Run Happy in ASL shirts and signs designed by deaf artist Jena Floyd. . Photo: Gavin Doremus, Brooks Running

Like many of the 50,000 runners lacing up for Sunday's New York City Marathon, Walking Dead's Lauren Ridloff says she's emotional — but trained and ready.

The Brooklyn local, 44, has spent months running in the city's busy parks and streets, often sharing the road with cyclists and runners who asked her to move out of the way, unbeknownst to her. "I know a lot of cyclists assume that I can hear them approaching or coming up behind me, and I don't," she tells PEOPLE.

Ridloff hopes her story will help cyclists and runners understand they may be encountering someone with different abilities and circumstances.

"I really just want to emphasize to cyclists to first stay in their lane and don't just yell, 'On the right, on the left,' " the Eternals star shares. "I'm not being rude. I'm not ignoring them. I just don't hear them. I really want cyclists to just be aware, not to assume that a person can hear them coming up behind them."

The mother of two has partnered with Brooks and is fundraising to run her 26.2 miles for students at PS347, a school in New York for the hearing impaired. The running company has even offered to match up to $25,000 to support Ridloff's efforts in hopes of helping future deaf runners.

"I feel very grateful to have a platform like this because I am a deaf runner and I know that there are so many deaf runners out there," Ridloff says. "What I want to see is more deaf athletes being included in this space. I want to show them that everyone, whether you're deaf or hearing, that deaf people belong to this space and there's enough room in the world for that space."

Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Brian Tyree Henry of Marvel Studios' 'The Eternals' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Ridloff says she plans to continue running after the marathon, and after a rest.

"I definitely will do a half [marathon] after this one," Ridloff shares with a smile. "I run because it gives me that sense of being centered and inner peace when things are so wild. I look forward to the resting part. I'm just going to do some light walks and let my muscles [and] my body heal. I'm looking forward to actually just maintaining my running every day after that."

Related Articles
Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She ‘Can Do Anything’ with Type 1 Diabetes
'Teen Mom' 's Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She 'Can Do Anything' with Type 1 Diabetes
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Running NYC Marathon to Help End Child Sexual Abuse Online: 'We've Got to Fix This'
Lauren Ridloff
'Eternals' Star Lauren Ridloff on Her Favorite Curly Hair Tips and What She Wears to Feel Confident
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Praises Treadmill Workout 12 Years After Running Boston Marathon: 'Gotta Start Somewhere'
Keira D'Amato of Team United States reacts as she crosses the finish line of the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
How Keira D'Amato Went from 'Hobby Jogger' Life to Breaking the American Marathon Record
CODA’s Troy Kotsur Explains His Top 5 Tips for Parents Raising Deaf Children
'CODA' 's Troy Kotsur Shares His Top 5 Tips for Parents Raising Deaf Children: 'ASL Saved My Life'
25 September 2022, Berlin: Athletics: Marathon, Decision(s) Marathon. Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line first at the BMW Berlin Marathon after 2:01:09 hours and thus a world record. On the left is Franziska Giffey (SPD), Berlin's governing mayor.
Eliud Kipchoge Shatters His Own World Record to Win the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:09
Kim Kardashian Joins Ashton Kutcher for Peloton Workout: 'What Is Happening Right Now?'
Kim Kardashian Joins Ashton Kutcher for a Peloton Workout: 'What Is Happening Right Now?'
Paige Spiranac
Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac Calls Out Body-Shamers for Rude Comments: 'It Can Be Defeating'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Actor David Harbour attends the "No Sudden Move" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage,)
David Harbour Says 'Stranger Things' Weight Loss 'Felt Like a Rebirth' for His Fitness and Health
TAYSHIA ADAMS, ZAC C.
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's Relationship Timeline
Lanae Brody
From a Ski Accident to Running a Half Marathon — How One PEOPLE Staffer Conquered Her Injury
Erin Azar - TikTok Mom and Viral 'Struggle Runner' Taking on NYC Marathon: 'Hopefully I Can Cross the Finish Line'
TikTok Star and Viral 'Struggle Runner' Taking on NYC Marathon: 'Hopefully I Can Cross the Finish Line'
Christy Turlington
See Them Go: Stars Who've Run the New York City Marathon
(L-R) Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Zac Clark Says His N.Y.C. Marathon Goal Is Getting Fiancée Tayshia Adams 'Across the Finish Line'
Sam Roecker
Elite Runner and Full-Time Nurse Will Race the Boston Marathon in Scrubs to Raise Money for Mental Health