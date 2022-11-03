Lifestyle Health 'Walking Dead' 's Lauren Ridloff Shares Her Frustrations as a Deaf Runner Training for the NYC Marathon "I want to see more deaf athletes being included in this space," the actress tells PEOPLE exclusively ahead of her first marathon By Lanae Brody Lanae Brody Instagram Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 10:15 AM Share Tweet Pin Email PS347 students cheer on actress Lauren Ridloff before her big race, with Run Happy in ASL shirts and signs designed by deaf artist Jena Floyd. . Photo: Gavin Doremus, Brooks Running Like many of the 50,000 runners lacing up for Sunday's New York City Marathon, Walking Dead's Lauren Ridloff says she's emotional — but trained and ready. The Brooklyn local, 44, has spent months running in the city's busy parks and streets, often sharing the road with cyclists and runners who asked her to move out of the way, unbeknownst to her. "I know a lot of cyclists assume that I can hear them approaching or coming up behind me, and I don't," she tells PEOPLE. Ridloff hopes her story will help cyclists and runners understand they may be encountering someone with different abilities and circumstances. "I really just want to emphasize to cyclists to first stay in their lane and don't just yell, 'On the right, on the left,' " the Eternals star shares. "I'm not being rude. I'm not ignoring them. I just don't hear them. I really want cyclists to just be aware, not to assume that a person can hear them coming up behind them." New York City Marathon Will Return! 2021 Race to Take Place in November with 33K Runners The mother of two has partnered with Brooks and is fundraising to run her 26.2 miles for students at PS347, a school in New York for the hearing impaired. The running company has even offered to match up to $25,000 to support Ridloff's efforts in hopes of helping future deaf runners. "I feel very grateful to have a platform like this because I am a deaf runner and I know that there are so many deaf runners out there," Ridloff says. "What I want to see is more deaf athletes being included in this space. I want to show them that everyone, whether you're deaf or hearing, that deaf people belong to this space and there's enough room in the world for that space." 'Dancing With the Stars' ' Nyle DiMarco Opens Up About Surviving Abuse and Becoming a Deaf Activist Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Ridloff says she plans to continue running after the marathon, and after a rest. "I definitely will do a half [marathon] after this one," Ridloff shares with a smile. "I run because it gives me that sense of being centered and inner peace when things are so wild. I look forward to the resting part. I'm just going to do some light walks and let my muscles [and] my body heal. I'm looking forward to actually just maintaining my running every day after that."