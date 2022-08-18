Walgreens, CVS and Walmart to Pay $650 Million to 2 Ohio Counties in Opioid Lawsuit, Judge Rules

Lawyers estimated the amount of pills distributed in one of the counties between 2012-2016 would be enough to give every man, woman and child 265 pills

By
Published on August 18, 2022 12:04 PM
Walgreens; CVS Pharmacy; Walmart store
Walgreens, CVS and Walmart. Photo: Getty Images (3)

A federal judge in Ohio has ruled that Walmart, CVS and Walgreens must pay two counties in the state a combinedamount of about $650.6 million in damages over the course of the next 15 years, in relation to the opioid crisis and their alleged part in it.

CBS News reported that in U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster's ruling Wednesday, he wrote that the companies had "squandered the opportunity to present a meaningful plan to abate the nuisance." The funds were awarded to Lake and Trumbull counties, near Cleveland.

The three major chains also must adopt new protocols, including training employees on dispensing controlled substances, creating hotlines where patients and employees can report improper pill sales, and designating a controlled substance compliance officer who will review the processes of prescription-validation,The Washington Post said.

The paper explained that federal law dictates that pharmacies are supposed to determine if prescriptions have been issued for a legitimate use before issuing them.

Lawyers representing Lake and Trumbull counties argued that these three pharmacies oversupplied in these areas with more pills than could have been medically needed, the Post continued. The paper said that lawyers have estimated that from 2012-2016, pharmacies dispensed 61 million pills in Lake County, which would be enough to give every man, woman and child 265 pills.

Wednesday's ruling follows a jury verdict last November which found that the companies had played a role in the crisis in both counties, the Post and The New York Times said. According to the Times, that ruling said the companies had continued to dispense large amounts of prescription painkillers despite signs they were being abused.

In a Wednesday statement posted to their website following the ruling, Walmart wrote, "Plaintiffs' attorneys sued Walmart in search of deep pockets, and this judgment follows a trial that was engineered to favor the plaintiffs' attorneys and was riddled with remarkable legal and factual mistakes. We will appeal."

Macro of oxycodone opioid tablets with prescription bottles against dark background
Oxycodone opioid tablets. Getty Images

The statement continued, "Instead of addressing the real causes of the opioid crisis, like pill mill doctors, illegal drugs and regulators asleep at the switch, plaintiffs' lawyers wrongly claimed that pharmacists must second-guess doctors in a way the law never intended and many federal and state health regulators say interferes with the doctor-patient relationship."

Walmart did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jim Cohn, a spokesperson for Walgreens, told PEOPLE in a statement that they too intend to appeal the decision.

"We are disappointed with this outcome," the statement said. "The facts and the law did not support the jury verdict last fall, and they do not support the court's decision now. The court committed significant legal errors in allowing the case to go before a jury on a flawed legal theory that is inconsistent with Ohio law and compounded those errors in reaching its ruling regarding damages."

"As we have said throughout this process, we never manufactured or marketed opioids nor did we distribute them to the "pill mills" and internet pharmacies that fueled this crisis," the release read. "The plaintiffs' attempt to resolve the opioid crisis with an unprecedented expansion of public nuisance law is misguided and unsustainable."

Michael DeAngelis, a spokesperson for CVS, also said the chain would be appealing in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We strongly disagree with the Court's decision regarding the counties' abatement plan, as well as last fall's underlying verdict," the statement said. "Pharmacists fill legal prescriptions written by DEA-licensed doctors who prescribe legal, FDA-approved substances to treat actual patients in need. We look forward to the appeals court review of this case, including the misapplication of public nuisance law."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half a million people died between 1999–2019 from an overdose involving any opioid. This includes both prescription and "illicit" opioids.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse
Amber Heard Hires New Lawyers for Johnny Depp Appeal: 'Different Court Warrants Different Representation'
US actor Johnny Depp looks on in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." US actress Amber Heard looks on during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Johnny Depp Responds After Amber Heard Begins Appeal Process: 'We Remain Confident in Our Case'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steve Helber/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12942408d) Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury comes into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 16 May 2022. Johnny Depp's 50 million US dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks. Depp v Heard defamation lawsuit at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, USA - 16 May 2022
Amber Heard Officially Files to Appeal Verdict in Johnny Depp Trial: 'We Believe the Court Made Errors'
Alex Jones
Parents of Sandy Hook Victim Seek $150 Million in Damages from Alex Jones
US actress Amber Heard (C) stands with a legal team member and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft
Judge Denies Amber Heard's Mistrial Request, Says 'No Evidence of Fraud or Wrongdoing' Among Jury
Johnny Depp looks on during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard stands up for recess as Ben Chew, attorney for actor Johnny Depp, looks on at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Amber Heard Says Piece of Evidence Not Admitted in Court Could've Changed Johnny Depp Trial Verdict
amber heard
Amber Heard Says She 'Made a Lot of Mistakes' with Johnny Depp, 'But I've Always Told the Truth'
US actress Amber Heard talks to her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft
Amber Heard's Attorney Says Jurors Were Skewed by 'Lopsided' Social Media Posts, Actress Was 'Demonized'
Alex Jones
Sandy Hook Families Reject Alex Jones' 'Desperate' Offer to Settle Defamation Case
Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia
'Washington Post' Adds Editor's Note to Amber Heard's 2018 Op-Ed After Johnny Depp Defamation Verdict
Johnny Depp attends the promotion of the animated series "Puffins"
Johnny Depp Thanks 'Unwavering Supporters' After Amber Heard Verdict: 'We Did the Right Thing Together'
Actor Johnny Depp arrives into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp Is 'Focused on Himself' After Amber Heard Verdict: 'He's Looking for Positivity' (Source)
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021
What to Know About Samuel Alito, Who Authored Draft Opinion Overturning Right to Abortion Access
Cracker Barrel store
Cracker Barrel Ordered to Pay Man $9.3M After He Was Served Liquid Cleaner Instead of Water
Jim Obergefell
Jim Obergefell, Whose Landmark Case Legalized Gay Marriage, Says 'I Have to Keep Fighting' as 'Roe' Is Overturned