Fitness Trainers and Chiropractors Love This Deep-Tissue Massager, and It's 20% Off for Prime Day

The Vybe Pro Model Massager is a deep-tissue massager powered by a motor that can pump out 3,400 strokes of sore muscle relief per minute when on the higher of its two speed settings. That pulsating action gets further into the muscle than hands and other, lesser massagers can reach, and it's able to provide relief from pain faster and more efficiently. The massager is quiet, despite its strength, too. Although Vybe makes several different massage guns, this particular model has more than 2,700 five-star ratings, including from professionals in medical and fitness fields.