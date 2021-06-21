Fitness Trainers and Chiropractors Love This Deep-Tissue Massager, and It's 20% Off for Prime Day
Long workouts, lingering injuries, hard work, or for no reason at all - these are all the ways we end up with sore, stiff muscles. These knots can be killer, and while getting a massage can help, sometimes they require a bit more power than another person's hands can muster. That's where a deep-tissue massager can make all the difference, and for chiropractors and fitness trainers alike, the Vybe Pro Model Massager is the best one on the market. Today and tomorrow, it's 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.
The Vybe Pro Model Massager is a deep-tissue massager powered by a motor that can pump out 3,400 strokes of sore muscle relief per minute when on the higher of its two speed settings. That pulsating action gets further into the muscle than hands and other, lesser massagers can reach, and it's able to provide relief from pain faster and more efficiently. The massager is quiet, despite its strength, too. Although Vybe makes several different massage guns, this particular model has more than 2,700 five-star ratings, including from professionals in medical and fitness fields.
"I am a chiropractor with 20 years of experience," one shopper notes. "I acquired [this] massager to work with patients. Vibration is powerful. It works quietly. Very effective. I do not even know how I used to work without this tool."
This Vybe deep-tissue massager is special because it comes with eight different massage heads that are each built to help with various ailments. Five are plastic (the wedge head, flathead, large ball, wishbone and arrow head) and three metal (muscle knob, trigger cone, and knot blaster), and between all of them, there isn't a muscle group or tight body part that they can't work the kinks out of.
Another popular feature is the fact that this massager doesn't require its trigger to be held down constantly, meaning you can use it on yourself without awkwardly twisting your arm to keep it pressed down while reaching for that one aching spot in the middle of your back. These unique features make it such a complete massager that some even say it's better than more expensive brands.
"Best product out there," another shopper writes. "Better than Therpagun and Hypervolt. It's quiet and strong. I'm a trainer and use this product on all my clients. There's no need to hold a trigger so you can use it on yourself for hard to reach places."
To work out your own tight, knotted muscles with a professional-grade massager for 20 percent off, shop the Vybe Pro Model Massager during Prime Day.
