The Massage Gun That ‘Came from the Heavens’ Is Secretly Marked Down — But Just for Today
If you've been stocking up on the latest fitness equipment — like a new pair of running shoes, resistance bands, and the Instagram-famous weighted bangles, to name a few — it's time to invest in effective recovery essentials, too. If this past year has taught us anything, it's the importance of self-care. We've teamed up with Vybe, whose line of deep-tissue massage guns has won the hearts of thousands of Amazon shoppers, to give PEOPLE readers an exclusive deal on its latest model. For today only, the PEOPLE Shopping Event is giving you an extra 25 percent off the already discounted deep-tissue massage gun designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all levels with code PEOPLE25VYBE, bringing the total savings to 37 percent off.
The Vybe Flex Percussion Massage Gun is a deep-tissue massager that has three speed controls and operates at up to 3,400 pulses per minute. It comes with six therapeutic attachments — including a knot-buster to target tight spots and a large ball structure that deeply massages your hamstrings, glutes, and quads without causing discomfort. The percussion massager applies 25 pounds of pressure to ensure it gets to the belly of your muscle groups. It's also a portable, easy-to-carry massage gun that perfectly fits in your gym bag or carry-on. Plus, it retains its charge for up to four hours.
Buy It! Vybe Flex Percussion Massage Gun, $74.99 with code PEOPLE25VYBE (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
It's praised by Amazon shoppers for being a powerful and easy-to-control massage gun that relieves all types of muscle pain.
One shopper who claimed "it came from the heavens" said, "Zero set up, fast charging, and long battery life are the first boxes that get checked. But the big differentiator here is the number of different head types that come with it. It pretty much has an option for every part of your body and every type of muscle ache. I was shocked at how powerful but controlled the vibrations were. If your back, neck, quads, calves, feet, chest hurt — AKA if you are a human, you need one of these ASAP."
"If you don't own a massage gun by now you're truly missing out," this reviewer said. "It's so great for recovery, an in-person massage may never be necessary again. This massage gun, in particular, brings the quality and power that you would expect from a product far more expensive. Most massage guns are loud and awkward to handle, but the Vybe Flex is surprisingly quiet and its contoured handle makes it easy to get deep into any knot or troubled area."
There's never been a better time to focus on your post-workout routine — especially now that you can get an exclusive discount on this massage gun through the PEOPLE Shopping Event. Remember to add the code PEOPLE25VYBE at checkout for an additional 25 percent off the sore muscle blaster.
Join PEOPLE now through May 21 for an exclusive shopping event. Sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- The Massage Gun That ‘Came from the Heavens’ Is Secretly Marked Down — But Just for Today
- Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say This Padded Leash Is a Must-Have for Dogs That Pull
- Everything from This Beloved Pets Brand on Amazon Is on Sale Exclusively for PEOPLE Readers
- Amazon Reviewers Are ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ by the Quality of This Under-$110 Office Desk