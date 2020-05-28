Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Both the adult and kids sizes come in fun patterns

The Surprising Place You Can Buy Reusable Face Masks for the Whole Family — Starting at $13

As we continue to practice social distancing, the Centers for Disease Control maintains its recommendation for wearing face masks in public settings. It's a precautionary measure that may slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and stop those who may be asymptomatic from transmitting the virus to others. Demand has thus quickly escalated in the past few months, leading many companies to start providing the pandemic essential for the masses — and some of those companies are totally unexpected.

Unsurprisingly, fashion brands like Everlane, Anthropologie, and Old Navy have pivoted their production to craft their own face masks, but Vistaprint is one company you might not have expected to sell the necessity. However, the online printing service recently launched a collection of machine-washable face masks for the whole family.

The triple-layered masks are made from polyester fiber, spandex, and a 100 percent cotton anti-allergenic lining that’s soft on the skin. Each one was designed with a three-dimensional chin structure, a nose bridge, a filter, and adjustable straps to ensure they fit every face and stay secure for as long as you need. The adult masks measure 9.4 inches wide by 5.9 inches tall, and the kids’ version is 7.4 inches tall by 4.7 inches wide.

The company’s website notes that the “reusable face masks are not medical devices or personal protective equipment (PPE).”