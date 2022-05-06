Virus Detected in Man Who Died 2 Months After Receiving Pig Heart Transplant
A porcine virus has been detected in a man who died two months after being the first person to receive a pig heart transplant.
David Bennett Sr., 57, died in March after receiving the gene-edited pig heart from surgeons at the hospital on Jan. 7. The operation was a last-chance effort to save him after he was "deemed ineligible" for a traditional heart transplant.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the surgery under its compassionate use provision on New Year's Eve.
Dr. Bartley Griffith, the professor of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, performed the operation and told The New York Times it's possible the virus played a factor in Bennett's death and "hitched a ride" into Bennett's body through the pig. However, Dr. Griffith said there's no indication the virus caused an infection nor that Bennett's body refused the organ.
Experts said the pig was evaluated multiple times for the virus, but tests can only detect active versions and not latent ones that can lie dormant without detection.
"This doesn't really scare us about the future of the field, unless for some reason this one incident is interpreted as a complete failure," Dr. Griffith said, per the publication. "It is just a learning point. Knowing it was there, we'll probably be able to avoid it in future."
The MIT Technology Review first reported the presence of the virus in Bennett, noting that Dr. Griffith shared the news during a webinar last month hosted by the American Society of Transplantation.
Though Bennett's first test, taken 20 days after the transplant, showed amounts of porcine cytomegalovirus DNA, Dr. Griffith said per MIT that he thought it was a possible lab error considering the small amounts. Still, by day 43, Bennett's health declined as increased amounts were detected after more testing, according to the MIT Technology Review.
"So we started thinking that the virus that showed up very early at Day 20 as just a twinkle started to grow in time, and it may have been the actor — it could have been the actor — that set this all off," Dr. Griffith said, per The New York Times.
Bennett was given cidofovir and intravenous immune globulin (IVIG), but it was unsuccessful as his new heart began to fail and doubled in size, the publication reported.
"What was the virus doing, if anything, that might have caused the swelling in his heart? Honestly we don't know," Griffith told the Associated Press.
"The cause of death of pig heart recipient David Bennett, Sr, is still being studied. Dr. Bartley Griffith, who led the xenotransplant surgical team, recently presented preliminary findings at a scientific conference where he noted that research continues into various potential causes. Among these potential causes was the patient's advanced state of heart failure before the transplant. Dr. Griffith also noted that they found evidence of a virus called porcine cytomegalovirus (pCMV) through highly sensitive special testing," a spokesperson for the University of Maryland School of Medicine tell PEOPLE.
"There is no evidence that the virus caused an infection in the patient or infected any tissues or organs beyond the heart," the university adds.
It says, "The donor pig was raised in a facility using methods designed to prevent pCMV and other potential pathogens from infecting donor animals. The healthy donor pig used for the xenotransplant was screened for pathogens multiple times. It was tested just before shipment to Maryland, and just before the transplant a few days later. The testing followed protocols that were accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As plans move forward for future clinical trials, more sophisticated testing techniques are being developed and validated to ensure this virus does not go undetected."