Viola Davis Hilariously Recounts Her Failed Attempt at a 28-Day Cleanse: 'I Lasted for 2 Days'

Viola Davis may be an Academy Award-winning movie star, but she’s no different from any of us when it comes to attempting a food and alcohol cleanse.

The 53-year-old actress was pumped and ready to go when the makeup artist on the set of her upcoming movie, Widows, encouraged the cast and crew to try out an unusual experimental cleanse that prohibited chewing food or gulping liquids because they can be considered “acts of aggression.”

“We had to meditate every day, and do other stuff, and we couldn’t eat. Well we could eat, but we couldn’t chew, and we couldn’t suck. So we had to sip all of our food, because sucking and chewing was an act of aggression, and it was about completing everything, and living in forgiveness,” Davis explained to host Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

But when the How to Get Away with Murder star told her husband Julius Tennon about the cleanse, she recalled his immediate doubts.

“I was like, ‘Isn’t this awesome. I want that! I want to release my anger!’ My husband was like, ‘Why the hell would you want to do something like that, V? I ain’t never seen you miss a meal, I don’t know how the hell you’re going to do something dumb like that.’ I said, ‘Julius, this is going to be a game changer for me,’ ” she said.

In this case, Davis’ husband was right.

“We had to do it for 28 days, I lasted for two days,” she said.

The super relatable reason she cheated and headed straight for fast food? Family stress.

“Let me tell you something. I was in the damn Jacuzzi one day and my niece called; she pissed me off so damn bad, I was like, ‘Why the hell are you doing that? Blah blah blah.’ Went upstairs, ate a hamburger. Went to the drive-thru at McDonald’s. [On the diet I] couldn’t drink alcohol — [I] went and had like a big thing of vodka with soda water.”

But Davis wasn’t embarrassed about her short-lived cleanse, and fully owned up to it when she talked to the makeup artist the next day.

“The next day, Kalaadevi [the makeup artist] was like, ‘Now Viola, how is it all going?’ I said, ‘Kalaadevi, I don’t have time for this. I need my anger. I got a chip on my shoulder. I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder, and it works for me because if I don’t let this stuff out, I’m going to blow up.’ “

Davis is no stranger to experimenting with new diet trends. In 2013, she tried out intermittent fasting because Hugh Jackman used it to get ready for Wolverine.

“For eight hours in that day, you eat anything you want. They tell you not to binge, but you choose those eight hours,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “[I’m] losing a little weight. When I say ‘a little,’ I mean ‘a little.’ “