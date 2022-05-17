Victoria Beckham Says Being 'Thin' Is 'Old-Fashioned,' Talks New Health and Fitness Journey

"Women today want to look healthy, and curvy," said Victoria Beckham, who also shared her new love for lifting weights

Victoria Beckham is getting candid about how she believes beauty standards have changed.

In a new interview with Grazia, the 48-year-old opened up about her perspective on body image and her new fitness journey. The singer-turned-designer said being "thin" isn't what's desired by most women anymore.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum," she told the outlet, noting that personally, she wants "as good a bottom as I can get."

Beckham recalled a recent trip to Florida where she saw other women embracing their curves, hoping her daughter Harper is able to do the same one day. Along with Harper, 10, Beckham is also mom to Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with husband David Beckham.

"There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know?" she said. "They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating. And as a mother, I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look."

Victoria Beckham Channels Posh Spice as She Models Her New Shapewear Collection VB Body Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beckham said that as she's gotten older, she's found a balance with her health and fitness journey and knows what works for her.

"It's not about being a certain size," she explained. "It's about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are. I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out. When you're younger you fight against that balance."

Victoria Beckham Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The mom of four told the outlet that what's worked for her is switching her fitness routine from "tons of cardio" to lifting heavy weights five or six days a week with her husband and personal trainer, which has left her feeling proud of her body.