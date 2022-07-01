"Can you imagine doing that nowadays?" Victoria Beckham said of being asked to step on a scale during a 1999 television interview

Victoria Beckham Recalls Being Forced to Weigh Herself on Live TV Soon After Giving Birth

Victoria Beckham is opening up about being forced to weigh herself on television shortly after giving birth to her son Brooklyn in the late 1990s.

In an interview with Vogue Australia released on Tuesday, the fashion designer, 48, recalled being asked by television host Chris Evans to reveal her weight during a 1999 interview on the British talk show TFI Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago and I'd just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after," she explained. "It happened to my mum after her pregnancies. It doesn't mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed."

She added, "Can you imagine doing that nowadays?"

In the resurfaced interview, Evans asked Beckham about her fitness routine after welcoming her son with husband David Beckham, saying, "A lot of girls want to know, because you look fantastic again, how did you get back to your shape after birth?"

Beckham responded, "I'm really lazy. I don't go down to the gym or anything."

Evans continued the interview by asking if her weight was "back to normal" which she affirmed. However, Evans wanted his own confirmation.

The talk show host then pulled out a scale from behind his desk and asked, "Can I check, do you mind?"

Beckham replied, "This is horrible" before stepping on the scale.

After seeing her weight, Evans said, "Eight stones [112 lbs.] not bad at all, is it?"

The mother of four also opened up about the nicknames she received over the years during her Vogue Australia interview.

"I've had 'Porky Posh,' I've had 'Skeletal Posh.' After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from," she shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Victoria Beckham Says Being 'Thin' Is 'Old-Fashioned,' Talks New Health and Fitness Journey

In May, Beckham revealed how her perspective on body image has changed in an interview with Grazia.

"It's an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs — and a bum," she told the outlet, noting that personally, she wants "as good a bottom as I can get."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Beckham recalled a recent trip to Florida where she saw other women embracing their curves, hoping her daughter Harper will follow in their footsteps.

"There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know?" she said. "They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating. And as a mother, I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look."