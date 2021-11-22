The former Real Housewives of Orange County star said she “just” underwent a hysterectomy

Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Was Treated for Cancer and Had Her 'Uterus Taken Out'

Vicki Gunvalson is recovering from cancer after undergoing a hysterectomy, she revealed in a new interview.

"I had cancer! I just had my whole f---ing uterus taken out," Gunvalson told Lewis.

The reality star didn't offer any additional information, and neither Lewis nor his other guest, Gunvalson's fellow former RHOC star Tamra Judge, followed up with questions about her health.

PEOPLE has contacted Gunvalson for comment.

Gunvalson had been talking with Lewis about her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, who came under controversy in 2016 for admitting to forging medical records relating to his alleged cancer diagnosis in order to make it appear as though he had been a patient at cancer hospital City of Hope. Ayers maintains that he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013. Gunvalson is currently suing Ayers over unpaid loans.

The radio show also marked the end of Lewis and Gunvalson's four-year feud. Lewis apologized and said that he "fired the first missile" when he said that she should be fired or suspended from RHOC, and that "it was wrong."

"I actually deeply regret it. I f---ed with your business and your livelihood, which is my number one no-no and I was wrong."

And Gunvalson apologized for sending out a rude tweet in 2019 after Lewis and his ex-boyfriend Gage Edward split after 10 years together.

"I am sorry. Seriously, I'm sorry because I know how hard it is to be broken up with. When the relationship ends, it is a low blow and I'm sorry," Gunvalson said. "I should have called you afterwards or taken it back. [But] you were coming after me. And I was like, 'Yeah, you treat people like s---, s---'s going to happen to you.' "

Gunvalson added that she's dealing with a lot right now, presumably in reference to her cancer and the end of her two-year engagement to ex-fiancé Steve Lodge in September.