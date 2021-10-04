'Very Loving and Sweet' 6-Year-Old Boy in North Carolina Dies of COVID

Ethan Govan, a first-grade student, had preexisting conditions that made it difficult to fight off the virus, local health officials said

A North Carolina mom is remembering her 6-year-old son as a "very loving and sweet boy" after he died from complications of COVID-19.

Ethan Govan, a first-grade student in Charlotte, is one of the youngest in the state to die from the virus after his death on Sept. 19. He had preexisting conditions that worsened his illness, county health officials said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Govan's mom, Sharon Huff, said she'll always remember her son's joyous outlook and smiles.

"He loved to have fun," she told WBTV. "He didn't let anything stop him or slow him down. He was just all around a very loving and sweet boy."

Huff said that Govan "loved music, he loved to wrestle, he loved school, he loved superheroes."

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told the outlet that Govan's death shows that COVID-19 can be a threat to anyone, even young kids.

"There are situations where children are being exposed that don't have the ability to fight this off, and we can see from last week how dangerous this virus can be," Harris said.

RELATED VIDEO: Unvaccinated TikToker Who Died of COVID Spent Last Days Urging Followers to Get the Vaccine

With children now making up 26.7% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, Harris is urging everyone to wear a mask and get vaccinated if they are eligible.

"It is incredibly unfortunate in our community, and we all need to be part of the solution to keep things from happening like this in the future," she said.

Huff is holding a funeral for Govan on Saturday, and wrote in his obituary that he "was the life of any room that he was in" and "very smart and charming."

Govan's elementary school sent a letter to all families alerting them of his death, and Huff said she hopes his classmates "just remember how much fun" her son was, "and how much he enjoyed life, and let it live through them."