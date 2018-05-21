Get Venus Williams' Exact Pump-Up Workout Playlist - and Never Be Bored on Your Run Again

Venus Williams knows a little something about making the most of her workouts. As one of the best tennis players in the world, with multiple Grand Slams to her name, she’s been dominating the game for decades – and looking good doing it. For nearly 10 years, Williams – who managed to get a degree in fashion design at the same time she was charting a course to total tennis domination – has been the designer and her best model for her own line of workout wear, EleVen by Venus Williams, and her latest collection continues her tradition of fashionable, affordable (most items are under $70) and truly performance-focused pieces.

Above are three of her favorite from the new collection (which launches today), and if you need additional motivation beyond cute workout wear to hit the gym, Williams shared her ultimate get-pumped playlist, below. Fill up your cart with cute items, hit play on the list below and get your body in gear.