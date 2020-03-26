This Beauty Brand Just Created an $8 Hand Sanitizer That Supports a Good Cause

Image zoom Vegamour

Vegamour is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand known for its hair and lash serums, but today it launched a hand sanitizer spray in order to help meet the public’s growing demand for the product.

Like the rest of Vegamour’s products, the hand sanitizer is made with natural organic ingredients, including aloe vera and marula oil for moisture and lavender essential oil for a calming scent. Of course, the spray is also antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antifungal. It contains 75 percent isopropyl alcohol (which exceeds the CDC’s recommended 60 percent) to kill 99.9 percent germs and bacteria.

Each spray bottle costs $8 and contains two fluid ounces of the moisturizing hand sanitizer. The brand has put a limit of three orders per customer in order to deter shoppers from buying in bulk.

Not only does the launch provide a health necessity in a time when there’s a high demand for disinfectants, but for every purchase, Vegamour will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to the LA Food Bank in order to help the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

So if you’re running low on hand sanitizer and looking for a way to help those in need during this difficult time, check out Vegamour’s new hand sanitizer spray, available for pre-order today (products will begin shipping on March 27). It’s an affordable way to keep yourself healthy and help others.

