'Veep' Producer David Mandel Talks About His Stunning Weight Loss After a Pulmonary Embolism

HBO's 'Veep' show runner and executive producer David Mandel discussed his massive weight loss after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.

The condition is defined as a blood clot that develops in a blood vessel, often the leg, that travels to an artery in the lung before forming into a blockage of the artery, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Mandel, 53, told Page Six on Monday his health scare was "a bit of a wake-up call."

He lost weight, in part, by walking more. "I've got a dog and a hill," he said. "Just doing it the old-fashioned way. And, by the way, I wish I was doing it better but that's a separate issue."

A pulmonary embolism can be fatal, the Mayo Clinic reports.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm director added how his eating habits have also changed. He acknowledged that he had not weighed himself since the beginning of his weight loss journey.

"But what I guess I'm trying to say is, so far no Ozempic or whatever," he shared. Ozempic, a once-weekly injectable medication called semaglutide formulated to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. Semaglutide is FDA-approved at higher doses for treating those living with obesity under the name Wegovy.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Mandel was a writer for Seinfeld during its seventh, eighth, and ninth seasons. The comedian also executive produced Veep, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus who plays a fictional Vice President of the United States who attempts to leave a legacy while battling day-to-day politics.

Rotten Tomatoes praised the series "as one of TV's greatest comedies." The series concluded in 2019 after 7 seasons.