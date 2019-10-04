8 People Who Nearly Died from Vaping-Related Illnesses Share Their Harrowing Stories

The 19-year-old Pennsylvania teen’s father was “kicking himself for not asking more questions” about his son’s vaping habit after doctors discovered that Mayo’s lungs were almost entirely blocked with solidified vaping oils, which they compared to bacon grease.

Mayo was admitted into the intensive care unit on Sept. 15, 2019 at Millcreek Community Hospital, where doctors found his lungs were quickly depleting.

Mayo’s parents, Tanya and Keith, were told that their son “has the lungs of a 70-year-old lifetime heavy smoker” and that “a full recovery is uncertain.”

“The pulmonary doctor said he had seen dead people with a higher O2 level!” Tanya wrote beside two photos of Anthony’s lungs on Facebook. “Now we pray that the ‘good’ lung doesn’t develop a mucus plug which would cause him to not be able to breathe at all.”

Anthony recovered enough to leave the hospital on Sept. 27, but his mom said “there’s still a long road ahead.”