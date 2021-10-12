Vanessa Hudgens Prefers to Eat Two 'Bigger' Meals a Day: 'I Listen To My Body'

The Princess Switch star says she is a pescatarian who stays away from processed foods: 'If it's real, I'll eat it'

Vanessa Hudgens eats breakfast and dinner only — no lunch.

"I eat two bigger meals a day instead of three," the actress, 32, said in a new interview with SHAPE magazine published Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've learned that when I try to be super conscientious of everything I put into my mouth, all I can think about is food," she added. "But when I listen to my body and eat what I want, that's when I'm happiest."

Breakfast, she said, is often simple: a little avocado, some vegan sausage, and perhaps a piece of "healthy" bread. Dinner, however, varies depending on her mood.

Vanessa Hudgens in Shape Credit: Photographed by Thomas Whiteside

"If that's a big bowl of spaghetti with clams and a glass of wine, then that's what I'm eating," she told Shape. "Sometimes I crave a salad, and I'll make a big one with nuts and goat cheese and salmon. Other times, it's tacos and a margarita."

One thing Hudgens doesn't eat is meat — she's a pescatarian. "What animals go through is so inhumane," she told the magazine. "That's not a system that I support."

Generally, Hudgens chooses her meals based on this rule: "If it's real, I'll eat it."

"Many things are processed and contain chemicals and ingredients I can't pronounce. I want real food," the Princess Switch star explained. "If I'm in Italy, and I see them making pasta by hand, or if it grows from the earth, that's real. I stay away from the processed stuff."

Vanessa Hudgens in Shape Credit: Photographed by Thomas Whiteside

Hudgens told Shape that she has "really come into my own" over the last couple of years. In doing so, the actress has found inner peace and is doing better than ever.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When you're fully accepting of who you are, and you stop trying to suppress pieces of yourself, you can conquer the world," Hudgens said. "I love how silly I am. I love how excitable I am. And I love that I'm finally at a place where I can access those things.